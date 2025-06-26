Katherine Schwarzenegger jokes Chris Pratt has to 'make up for' this social media blunder

Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't afraid to call out her husband Chris Pratt's social media fails.

Most recently, the podcast host called out the Marvel star after she was placed a little too low for her preference in his list of things he "can't live without."

The couple has been married since 2019, and are parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, son Ford, who was born in November of last year, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

© Instagram Chris' order of necessities was called out

This week, Chris took to Instagram and shared a cheeky video of him getting some make-up done before an event, and listed off some of his essentials, starting off with oxygen, organs, blood — "my own" — gravity, and Jesus.

Further in the list were also food and water as well as the NFL, and third to last, "my wife and kids," before bass fishing and "my glam team."

"Just the essentials. What can you not live without?" Chris wrote in his caption, and Katherine was quick to take to the comments section under the post and joke of her placement on the list: "Can't wait for all the things you're going to have to do to make up for the order of this list!"

© Variety via Getty Images The couple has been married since 2019

Chris — who has previously gone viral for other social media posts in the past, especially concerning family and his ex Anna — was also quick to add a disclaimer, writing: "Family first, always. Don't overthink a fun post please!"

Katherine is Maria Shriver's eldest daughter with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, and she recently gushed about welcoming Chris to the family. Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on May 27, shared: "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

© Instagram They share two daughters

Maria added that she feels the same way about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Abby, who her son Patrick has been dating since 2015, and emphasized how "important" that is for her.

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected.

© Instagram The pair welcomed a third child, their first son together, in November

Maria maintained that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."