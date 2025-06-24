Watch Katherine Schwarzenegger's unexpected response to Chris Pratt's declaration

Chris Pratt has once again shown he's a devoted husband – this time even coming up with a sweet nickname of his own. The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video showering his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, with affection – and her reaction is absolutely priceless.

The clip captured Chris speaking directly to the camera before approaching his wife for a warm hug. The actor donned a casual ensemble that featured a green T-shirt layered beneath a stylish denim jacket and accessorized with a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Katharine looked chic in a knitted navy jumper while her luscious locks were swept back into an elegant updo. Chris's wife sported her signature spectacles on her head and accessorized with a stack of gold earrings along with a dainty pearl necklace.

© FilmMagic The couple share three kids

"Okay, you may know me as a husband but I'm not just a husband," shared the actor in the video. "I'm also because my love language is the hug, I'm a hugsband."

Chris proceeded to surprise his wife as he kissed her on the neck. "Be a good hugsband," he added. Katherine's response can be seen in the video above.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple married in 2019

The mother of three's hilarious comment was a hit with fans who flocked to the comments section to share their amusement at the video. "Her response was 100% wife response," penned one social media user.

"You both are so cute. I love watching your love!," gushed another follower.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Chris captioned the adorable video: "This is your reminder to be a good #hugsband."

The couple tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in 2020, and their second daughter, Eloise Christina, in 2022. The Jurassic World star also shares a 12-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

© Getty Images Katharine's family

The couple largely keep their children out of the spotlight. "We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable … It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," shared Katharine on The Today Show.

The family resides in a sprawling $15.6 million mansion in California that features an outdoor pool, a grand dining room decked with sky-high ceilings, and a spacious kitchen.