Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Meet Natalie Portman's son and daughter: everything she's said about them

The Fountain of Youth star is a proud mom-of-two

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Fountain of Youth star Natalie Portman shares two children, Aleph, 14, and Amalia Millepied, eight, with her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied

The duo divorced in February 2024, after being married for 11 years. 

Being a soccer mom

Natalie enjoys bonding over sports with her son, who is a fan of the Angel City FC, which is an all-women's soccer team, founded by the actress.

Natalie Portman seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in Midtown on May 21, 2025 in New York City wearing a red mini dress© GC Images
Natalie is a proud mother-of-two

The movie star refers to herself as a "soccer mom," being that her son is a dedicated player. She shared with People: "I mean, we definitely come to a lot of the city games and then also, my son is a ferocious soccer player, so I'm going back and forth to practice. I'm definitely a soccer mom."

The Star Wars actress loves teaching her son to root for women, and she expressed: "It's the best thing to get to watch him and his friends root for our players. I think that for all our kids, it really gives me tingles thinking about how different their world will be growing up with icons we have on our team."

Natalie and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied in 2014© FilmMagic
Natalie and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied in 2014

Gender Equality

Although Natalie consciously tries to teach both her son and daughter about gender equality, the actress was frustrated when she witnessed the difference in the gifts she received when she gave birth to both.

When it came to her daughter being born, she was given "feminist baby books," however "no one" gave the same material to her son, which motivated the actress to write a children's book called Natalie Portman's Fables, to put an end to that gap.

Natalie and her son Aleph Portman-Millepied often attend basketball games© Getty Images
Natalie and her son Aleph Portman-Millepied often attend basketball games

She expressed her frustration in a letter on her website and shared: "It felt wrong that boys get to read normal, fun stories about caterpillars and rainy dairy and numbers that talk, and girls get loaded up with the socially conscious seriousness already. Also, boys need the education as much as, if not more than, girls do."

The Black Swan star added: "It felt sad to explain to a small child that girls and women have so many obstacles on why they are treated differently, before they've even started experiencing the world."

Natalie Portman and her family at game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium© Getty Images
The former couple and their two children

Parenting style

When it comes to parenting, the Thor actress shared that she prefers the French approach, which teaches children etiquette and good manners. Fittingly, she resides in Paris with her two kids, therefore they are learning the lessons first hand. 

She explained to Net-A-Porter: "All the kids that come to my house are, like, 'Bonjour Madame' and give me the bise [cheek-to-cheek kiss] and before they leave, they are, like, 'Thank you for having me.' If I’m not nearby, they’ll come and find me to say it."

