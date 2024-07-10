Natalie Portman shares rare picture of family vacation with two kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman is officially moving on from her divorce with now ex-husband Benjamin Millepied and is enjoying some summer getaways with her family.

The actress, 43, jetted off to Mykonos with her family, including her two children Aleph, 13, and Amalia, seven, shared with her ex for a Greek sun 'n sand moment.

She reposted a photograph on Instagram from their visit to the JackieO' club and restaurant in Mykonos (fitting given her Oscar-nominated turn in Jackie) and captioned it: "From our Greek adventure."

Recommended video You may also like Natalie Portman stars in the upcoming "The Lady of the Lake"

The photo was shared by Athena Dion, a drag performer based out of both Miami and Mykonos, who met the Academy Award-winning star during her show and gushed about it on social media, sharing that she was indeed there with her kids as well.

Athena captioned the photo with: "Wow wow wow!! Beyond excited to have met Natalie Portman today at Jackie O Mykonos! Beautiful woman, amazing talent having a wonderful night with her friends, children, and family."

The star finalized her divorce from the French dancer and choreographer this March after 11 years of marriage. The pair often flew between Paris and Los Angeles for their respective responsibilities, maintaining homes in both areas where they could raise their kids.

© Instagram/Athena Dion Natalie shared a photo taken during her family vacation in Greece with drag performer Athena Dion

Last year, they were rocked with reports of an alleged infidelity on Benjamin's part, although neither have publicly commented on the matter. However, earlier this year, it was finally confirmed that the pair had indeed separated and eventually divorced.

While it is believed the couple share custody of their two children, Natalie opened up in a new interview with Grazia about finding time for herself now that her kids are more grown up. "My kids are older and more independent. I'm back to being able to do more for myself, which is exciting."

SEE: Natalie Portman is glowing as she steps out in sheer pink frock on the red carpet

Amid her rigorous filming and promotional schedule (the actress is set to the attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Lady in the Lake in New York tonight), she explained that her greatest joys came from the more routine household activities she could commit to as a mom.

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin finalized their divorce in March after 11 years of marriage

"When you have really young kids and you're trying to make it through the day, if you can get clothes on them, that feels like an achievement," she remarked. "Now they're older I have the time to dry my hair, put some make-up on, choose a nice outfit, and not feel harried all the time."

MORE: Natalie Portman reveals awkward question asked by King Charles during her teens

Earlier this year, Natalie was named one of the cover stars of Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue, and finally spoke during her interview for the first time about the onslaught of speculation surrounding her marriage to Benjamin. "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she simply responded.

© Getty Images The former couple share children Aleph and Amalia

She also spoke about the duality of living in LA and Paris, explaining: "I find them very complementary cities. I love having both in my life."

MORE: Natalie Portman reveals how rarely-seen son inspired her in career far away from acting

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA," she continued. "I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out."

© Getty Images "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," the actress said of the conversation surrounding her marriage

"And Paris, of course, is just a dream. I'm so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends."