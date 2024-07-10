Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman shares rare picture of family vacation with two kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Natalie Portman at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images

Natalie Portman shares rare picture of family vacation with two kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce

The Lady in the Lake star shares two children with her French ex

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Natalie Portman is officially moving on from her divorce with now ex-husband Benjamin Millepied and is enjoying some summer getaways with her family.

The actress, 43, jetted off to Mykonos with her family, including her two children Aleph, 13, and Amalia, seven, shared with her ex for a Greek sun 'n sand moment.

She reposted a photograph on Instagram from their visit to the JackieO' club and restaurant in Mykonos (fitting given her Oscar-nominated turn in Jackie) and captioned it: "From our Greek adventure."

Recommended videoYou may also likeNatalie Portman stars in the upcoming "The Lady of the Lake"

The photo was shared by Athena Dion, a drag performer based out of both Miami and Mykonos, who met the Academy Award-winning star during her show and gushed about it on social media, sharing that she was indeed there with her kids as well.

Athena captioned the photo with: "Wow wow wow!! Beyond excited to have met Natalie Portman today at Jackie O Mykonos! Beautiful woman, amazing talent having a wonderful night with her friends, children, and family."

The star finalized her divorce from the French dancer and choreographer this March after 11 years of marriage. The pair often flew between Paris and Los Angeles for their respective responsibilities, maintaining homes in both areas where they could raise their kids.

Natalie Portman shares a photo taken during her family vacation in Greece with drag performer Athena Dion on Instagram© Instagram/Athena Dion
Natalie shared a photo taken during her family vacation in Greece with drag performer Athena Dion

Last year, they were rocked with reports of an alleged infidelity on Benjamin's part, although neither have publicly commented on the matter. However, earlier this year, it was finally confirmed that the pair had indeed separated and eventually divorced.

While it is believed the couple share custody of their two children, Natalie opened up in a new interview with Grazia about finding time for herself now that her kids are more grown up. "My kids are older and more independent. I'm back to being able to do more for myself, which is exciting."

SEE: Natalie Portman is glowing as she steps out in sheer pink frock on the red carpet

Amid her rigorous filming and promotional schedule (the actress is set to the attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Lady in the Lake in New York tonight), she explained that her greatest joys came from the more routine household activities she could commit to as a mom.

Director Benjamin Millepied (L) and actress Natalie Portman attend the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at at Tiff Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Natalie and Benjamin finalized their divorce in March after 11 years of marriage

"When you have really young kids and you're trying to make it through the day, if you can get clothes on them, that feels like an achievement," she remarked. "Now they're older I have the time to dry my hair, put some make-up on, choose a nice outfit, and not feel harried all the time."

MORE: Natalie Portman reveals awkward question asked by King Charles during her teens

Earlier this year, Natalie was named one of the cover stars of Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue, and finally spoke during her interview for the first time about the onslaught of speculation surrounding her marriage to Benjamin. "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she simply responded.

Angel City FC Founder Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California© Getty Images
The former couple share children Aleph and Amalia

She also spoke about the duality of living in LA and Paris, explaining: "I find them very complementary cities. I love having both in my life."

MORE: Natalie Portman reveals how rarely-seen son inspired her in career far away from acting

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA," she continued. "I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out."

natalie portman black dress governors awards 2024© Getty Images
"It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," the actress said of the conversation surrounding her marriage

"And Paris, of course, is just a dream. I'm so lucky to get to live here and have an enormously stimulating city life with incredible friends."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more