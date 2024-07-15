Natalie Portman hints at how major A-Lister helped her amid divorce from Benjamin Millepied: 'Forever grateful'

The start of the year was a difficult time for Natalie Portman, who at the time was in the midst of finalizing her divorce from her husband of over ten years, Benjamin Millepied.

The former couple, who share kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, seven, first separated last year amid reports that the professional ballet dancer had an affair with a younger French climate activist, and later finalized their divorce in February.

During the challenging time, the Oscar winner held her head high and continued to make several appearances at star-studded events, from Paris Fashion Week to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and one of them made way for a particularly uplifting, now viral, moment.

Back in January, Natalie along with fellow A-Lister Rihanna went viral over a spontaneous, adorable interaction they shared outside of the Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris.

In a video shared by Bustle at the time, the two are seen embracing each other before showering each other with compliments, with Rihanna maintaining Natalie is "one of the hottest [expletive] in Hollywood forever," and Natalie returning the high praise back to her.

Six months later, this Monday, July 15, Natalie made an appearance on the Today Show while promoting upcoming television series Lady in the Lake, and shared just how much the moment meant to her.

Speaking with longtime host Hoda Kotb, she said: "Listen, it's the confidence boost of a lifetime," before reflecting: "I mean, it was really exactly what I needed at that moment in my life, she served it to me."

The interaction took place on January 22, and her divorce was finalized in France less than a month later.

"I'm forever grateful, and I love her," Natalie further gushed, before noting: "I mean, she's the hottest, let's be honest."

Shortly after the encounter, Natalie also shared a photo of the two hugging on Instagram, and confessed: "Still not over this…" as her May December co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton commented heart-eyes and fire emojis, plus America Ferrera wrote: "None of us will ever be over this meeting of Queens."

Natalie similarly expressed her gratitude for those who have lifted her up in the past year, as she marked her 43rd birthday on June 9, her first since the divorce.

Posting a carousel of photos featuring some of her closest friends, she wrote in the caption: "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again."