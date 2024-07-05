Bruce Willis' pre-teen daughter pays ultimate tribute to famous dad in rare family update

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has shared a new family update, and her daughter Mabel, 12, was seen paying the sweetest homage to her dad.

The model took to Instagram on July 4 to share several photos of herself and her girls, Mabel and Evelyn, 10, celebrating Independence Day.

The trio were all dressed in denim and cowboy hats as they watched a parade outside in the street. Emma revealed that Mabel was in fact wearing Bruce's flannel shirt for the special day, and while he wasn't with them at the event, his daughter ensured that he was with them in spirit.

Recommended video You may also like Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's daughter Mabel marks end of an era

Emma is making sure that her young daughters are making happy memories during their childhood during what is a very difficult time for the entire family. Bruce, 69, is privately battling frontotemporal dementia, which is incredibly hard for his loved ones to witness.

Emma has opened up about the realities of being an FTD carer on several occasions, and is incredibly honest about the struggles, as well as the moments of joy they still have as a family.

© Instagram Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel wore his jacket on July 4

There has been a lot to celebrate in the Willis household over the past few months, giving them plenty to smile about.

Back in May, Mabel showed how she was following in her parents' footsteps by joining the 6th grade play, and her family was by her side to support her.

© Instagram Emma and Bruce's daughters Mabel and Evelyn watching the July 4th parade

Along with Emma, Mabel's half-sisters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah were all in attendance to cheer her on (Bruce shares his three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore).

© Getty Images Emma with husband Bruce Willis

Soon after, the family marked Mabel's graduation from elementary school, celebrating her transition to middle school with a party that involved all the guests holding masks with the pre-teen's face on it. "Middle school! Here she comes!"

Emma wrote as she posted snapshots from the day on social media. Evelyn, meanwhile, turned 10 on May 5. Her doting mom paid tribute to her youngest child on Instagram at the time, writing: "Today marks a decade of fun, crazy love, and big belly laughs with this special one. Happy 10th Birthday Evelyn Penn! We love you and I adore being your mom."

© Instagram Bruce with daughter Mabel

Emma recently opened up about her decision to speak publicly about her husband's battle, and how her daughters influenced it.

Speaking with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration while attending the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, she said: "I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret that we have to keep," adding: "I felt like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was."

© Instagram Emma shared a sweet photo to mark Evelyn's birthday back in May

She continued: "I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness, and on a global scale, because that's the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that, so that was very important."

Emma was later also asked what changed for her and her family once the diagnosis had been made public, and she quickly admitted: "I could breathe," further sharing: "I could really exhale, and sort of just feel this weight sort of lift from my shoulders.

© Instagram Bruce's family are incredibly close

"Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis. I was able to seek the support that I so desperately needed, for my husband, for our whole family."