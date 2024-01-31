Demi Moore reveals what she told her daughters with ex Bruce Willis amid new update on his emotional health battle

Despite getting divorced over two decades ago, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis maintain a close relationship as co-parents and members of the blended family they share with Bruce's current wife Emma Heming Willis.

The actress, 61, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her highly-anticipated new FX series Feud: Capote vs The Swans and talked about life as "swan" Ann Woodward and on the road with her dog Pilaf the "little mouse."

Host George Stephanopoulos asked her about her ex-husband's health as well, given his battle with frontotemporal dementia that resulted in his retirement from acting and the spotlight.

Demi shared: "I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," and also revealed the advice she had for their daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

"I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

Previously, the Brat Pack star spoke with E! News about learning how to prioritize and deal with life in the face of hardships and challenges, whether personal or in the family.

© Getty Images Demi shared that given the circumstances, Bruce was doing "very well"

"I had this illness at 18 that really pushed me to focus on following a different path," she told the publication. "And it is a journey of finding what's right. And I think that consciousness around what we want has really elevated on a more mass level, which is very exciting."

In 2022, the ladies of the Willis-Moore family (which also includes Bruce and Emma's two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine) revealed that the Die Hard star, 68, had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be effectively retiring from acting.

In February 2023, they shared a new update on his diagnosis, revealing that it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which was affecting his communication and language skills.

© Instagram The actor has received the unwavering support of his large blended family

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," their statement read.

After sharing more about the disease, it continued: "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Emma, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for research on the disease and has been tremendously open about life as a caregiver, spreading awareness, making time for physical and mental health, and the importance of family and community support.

© Instagram Demi was candid about advising her children to "meet them where they're at"

Looking back on 2023, she shared on Instagram recently that over the past year, she'd built that "inner circle" that helped the couple find their healing.

"People from all walks of life [are] sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us," she penned. "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved.

"That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness. I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone."

