Princess Kate shares 'mortifying' Wimbledon moment involving her dad

The Princess of Wales has revealed a personal and humorous story involving her dad, Michael Middleton, during one of her many visits to Wimbledon.

Kate, 43, opened up about the moment in a BBC documentary and admitted she was left "mortified".

A long-standing love for tennis

As royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular at Wimbledon.

She often attends matches with Prince William, 43, and sometimes brings along their eldest children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have also joined her in the Royal Box on several occasions.

Kate’s 'mortifying' memory

In the 2017 BBC documentary Our Wimbledon, hosted by Sue Barker, Kate reflected on her early visits to the tournament.

While chatting about her family’s love for tennis, she shared an awkward encounter involving her dad and a famous British player.

Kate explained: "My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play."

She continued: "My dad said very coolly: 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"

A rare royal confession

The moment has become a favourite among royal fans for its relatability.

Despite the slip-up, Kate’s bond with her father remains strong and he has continued to support her at major events.

In 2021, Michael joined Kate at Wimbledon and the pair were seen laughing, clapping and taking part in a Mexican wave.

A family affair

Wimbledon has long been a family tradition for the Middletons.

Kate has spoken before about her passion for tennis, which started when she was young.

Her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has also attended matches with her, making regular appearances over the years.

Carole and Michael remain keen spectators and are often spotted enjoying the tournament from the Royal Box.

Will Kate attend Wimbledon 2025?

Wimbledon is set to return on Monday and runs until 13 July.

Kate is expected to attend, although her exact schedule has not been confirmed.

She has previously presented the trophies to the men’s and women’s singles winners as part of her patronage role.

It is not yet known whether William or any of their three children will join her this year.

Prince Louis still waiting for his debut

Prince Louis, 7, has not yet made an appearance at Wimbledon.

Both George and Charlotte have already attended, with George first attending the men’s singles final in 2022.

Kate has previously revealed that Louis is a big tennis fan at home and likes to pretend to be a ball boy.

She told one young ball boy in 2023: "He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court."

A highlight in the royal calendar

Wimbledon remains a key event in the royal calendar, with members of the royal family attending every year.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have all previously been spotted at Centre Court.

Kate is one of the most high-profile attendees and is regularly shown on camera reacting to key moments in matches.

Fans will be watching closely to see which matches she attends this year and whether she brings along her family.

Still proud despite the gaffe

Despite the awkward moment with Tim Henman, Kate remains a firm supporter of British tennis.

She has spoken warmly about her experiences at Wimbledon and has formed strong relationships with players and officials.

The Princess has also been involved in tennis at a grassroots level and has encouraged more children to take up the sport.

Her relaxed attitude and willingness to share personal stories continue to make her one of the most popular royals.

