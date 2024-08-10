Stacey Dooley shares adorable photo of red-haired daughter Minnie - and she's her stylish double

Stacey Dooley is a doting mother to little Minnie whom she shares with her former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton.

On Saturday, the star of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, 37, shared a rare photo of her daughter whose face she keeps out of the public eye. The tot, who was born in January 2023, was seen riding a toy car.

© Instagram Stacey shared a new photo of little Minnie

She has clearly inherited her mother's eclectic sense of style as Minnie was dressed in rolled-up dark wash jeans, stripy lilac, and orange socks, and clashing red lace-up Kickers.

© Instagram Stacey wore a necklace paying tribute to her daughter

The toddler also wore a lilac jumper and a colourful necklace with beads spelling her name. The necklace was first worn by the adoring mum-of-one in a selfie this week as she paid tribute to her little one.

Stacey's mum life

Fans delight in seeing rare insights into Stacey and Kevin's home life, especially when it comes to the documentary maker's daughter's matching auburn hair.

© Instagram Little Minnie has her mother's red hair

In July, the Blood, Sweat, and T-shirts star took to Instagram to share a lighthearted snap where Minnie posed with her head next to the box of Clairol hair dye that Stacey models for, and uses to maintain her vibrant locks.

The 2018 Strictly champion quipped: "Minnie is the OG 8WR inspo. Little top up for final week." She went on to add: "(Obvs have a working relationship with Clairol, but no obligation to post this)."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023

Stacey has experimented with her hair over the years, including a Sienna Miller-inspired blonde moment before going back to her roots.

"Nowadays I'm about FULLY embracing my shade and just giving it a little boost with @clairol_uk_ire Nice'n Easy!," she penned. Stacey has previously noted how Minnie has inherited her ginger hair, and has said she is "thrilled".

Stacey Dooley unveils hair transformation journey

In January, the TV stars who met while filming the BBC ballroom show, celebrated a major milestone for their daughter.

Minnie's first birthday was celebrated with a family gathering and, in a photo shared with Stacey's 1.1 million Instagram followers, the doting mum was seen holding up a three-tier pink birthday cake and beaming at her daughter who cuddled her father.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin celebrated Minnie's first birthday in January

Stacey wrote at the time: "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g. My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort… what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched."

DISCOVER: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is so cute toddling along in pink cardi and baggy jeans – watch

Turning her attention towards Kevin, the mother-of-one added: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."