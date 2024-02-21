Kelly Rowland's pregnancies and thoughts on expanding her family of 4

Kelly Rowland adores being a mom and often shares sweet parenting updates with her fans on social media.

The Mia Culpa star is a doting mother to Titan, nine, and Noah, three, who she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly's boys are growing up fast, and when she's appearing in interviews, questions often turn to her family life.

Will she following in her best friend Beyoncé's footsteps and have one more child? Well, according to Kelly, she's pretty certain that her family is complete.

In October 2022, Kelly appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, when Noah was just 20 months old.

Kelly Rowland with her husband and two sons

She was asked by the EGOT winner on whether she had thought about expanding her brood, and she was confident in her response.

Jennifer asked: "Any more, you gonna have any more kids?" to which the actress and singer replied: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

Kelly has said that two is the lucky number when it comes to having any more children

When she was expecting Noah, Kelly regularly updated fans on her pregnancy, including inspiring workout videos.

She was also very honest - much to the delight of her fans - when she opened up about her pregnancy with her second child, which occurred during the Covid pandemic when the world was in lockdown.

The singer documented her pregnancy journey during the pandemic, when expecting son Noah, now 3

Talking to People, she shared: "Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... and there's not much to do in the house. We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last.' Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited."

Noah's entire family were there to witness his arrival via Zoom, with Kelly revealing that her good friends, former Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Beyoncé, were among those on the call.

© Getty Kelly loves being a mom

Talking to People, the singer explained: "We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful."

On Beyoncé and Michelle, who are her sons' honorary aunties, she added that they were both "awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome," and that they met Noah "immediately". Titan, meanwhile, is a doting big brother, and had his parents' undivided attention until the age of seven.

Kelly with Titan and a newborn baby Noah

He was born the same year that Kelly and Tim tied the knot, in 2014.

Titan taught Kelly the ropes of motherhood, with the star telling Parents magazine back in 2016: "I was nervous that I didn't have the patience to be a good mom, because before Titan I had zero. But now I am very patient."

