125 modern baby boy names to inspire you for your newborn

From unusual baby boy names to old classics, you can't go wrong with these modern monikers

Choosing the right name for your newborn can be a tough decision, and while looking at a list of the most popular baby names can be a good place to start, these modern baby boy names also offer great inspiration if you're looking for something a little more unique for your son.

Whether you're taking inspiration from celebrity babies - such as Aire, the name chosen by Kylie Jenner for her son, and August, the name of Princess Eugenie's firstborn – or fancy the idea of giving a classic name a new lease of life, there's something for everyone in our list below…

What are modern baby names?

A modern baby name could be considered as a new name or one that is having a resurgence in popularity from long ago. For example, Archie – the name chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their son in 2019 – could be considered a modern baby boy name, as it has made a comeback in recent years to become one of the most popular names for boys.

Modern baby boy names with meanings

Looking for a unique or contemporary baby boy name? Browse our list of 125 ideas from A-Z, along with their meanings to see which takes your fancy.

Aaron

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "mountain of strength, exalted, strong."

Ace

Origin: English. Meaning "someone who excels."

Aidan

Origin: Gaelic. Meaning "little fire."

Aire

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "lion of god."

Archie

Origin: English. Meaning "genuine," "bold" or "brave."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their son Prince Archie

Arlo

Origin: English. Meaning "fortified hill."

Ash

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "happy, ash tree."

Atlas

Origin: Greek. Meaning "to carry."

Atticus

Origin: Latin. Meaning "man of Attica" or "belonging to Attica."

August

Origin: Latin. Meaning "great, to increase."

Axel

Origin: Scandinavian. Meaning "father of peace."

Bear

Origin: American. Meaning "strong and brave bear."

Beau

Origin: French. Meaning "beautiful."

Beck

Origin: German. Meaning "brook" or "stream."

Benjamin

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "son of the right hand, son of the south, son of my days."

Benson

Origin: British. Meaning "son of Ben."

Bentley

Origin: British. Meaning "meadow with coarse grass."

Bodhi

Origin: Indian. Meaning "awakening" and "enlightenment."

Bowie

Origin: Scottish. Meaning "yellow-haired" or "blond."

Brody

Origin: Irish. Meaning "ditch, muddy place."

Cairo

Origin: Arabic. Meaning "victorious, the conqueror, the vanquisher."

Caleb

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "wholehearted, dog-like."

Cameron

Origin: Scottish. Meaning "crooked nose."

Cassius

Origin: Latin. Meaning "vain."

Cillian

Origin: Irish. Meaning "bright-headed."

Colt

Origin: British. Meaning "young male horse."

Conrad

Origin: German. Meaning "brave counsel."

Cruz

Origin: Portuguese. Meaning "cross."

© Photo: Instagram Cruz is the name of David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son

Dalton

Origin: English. Meaning "the settlement in the valley."

Dax

Origin: French. Meaning "leader."

Dominic

Origin: Latin. Meaning "of the lord."

Draco

Origin: Greek. Meaning "dragon" or "serpent."

Drake

Origin: British. Meaning "dragon."

Dream

Origin: English. Meaning "joy" or "music."

Easton

Origin: English. Meaning "East Town."

Eden

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "paradise."

Elijah

Origin: Hebrew. Derives from a phrase meaning "Jehovah is my God."

Emmett

Origin: Irish. Meaning "universal, truth."

Evan

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "God is gracious; born of yew; youth."

Ever

Origin: American. Meaning "always" or "ever in life."

Ezra

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "help."

Fenix

Origin: Greek. Meaning "dark red."

Gabriel

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "God is my strength; hero of God."

Gray

Origin: British. Meaning "grey-haired."

Grayden

Origin: British. Meaning "son of grey-haired one."

Grayson

Origin: British. Meaning "son of the grey-haired one."

Griffin

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "lord" or "prince."

Gunner

Origin: German. Meaning "battler" or "warrior."

Harlow

Origin: English. Meaning "army hill."

Harley

Origin: British. Meaning "hare's meadow."

Harrison

Origin: British. Meaning "son of Harry."

Haven

Origin: English. Meaning "safe place."

Hayden

Origin: English. Meaning "fire."

Hendrix

Origin: Dutch and German. Meaning "estate ruler."

Hudson

Origin: English. Meaning "son of Hudd" or "son of Hugh."

Huxley

Origin: British. Meaning "Hugh's meadow."

Hugo

Origin: German. Meaning "mind."

Ike

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "laughter."

Israel

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "God perseveres."

Izaiah

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "Salvation of God; Lord helps me."

Jagger

Origin: British. Meaning "Carter."

Jameson

Origin: British. Meaning "son of James."

Jaxon

Origin: British. Meaning "son of Jack."

Jayden

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "thankful; God will judge."

Jazz

Origin: English. Meaning "style of music."

Jeremiah

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "the lord exalts."

Jett

Origin: British. Meaning "free or black stone."

Joziah

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "Jehovah helps."

Julian

Origin: Greek. Meaning "youthful" or "Jove's child."

Kai

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "keeper of the keys, earth."

Kash

Origin: Indian. Meaning "universe" or "sky."

Kit

Origin: English. Meaning "bearing Christ."

Knox

Origin: Scottish. Meaning "round-top hill."

Koa

Origin: Hawaiian. Meaning "warrior" or "valiant one."

Kylan

Origin: Gaelic. Meaning "narrow; straight."

Kylo

Origin: Latin. Meaning "sky; heavenly."

Legend

Origin: English. Meaning "a mythical or semi-mythical story passed down through generations" or "an extremely famous person."

Levi

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "united" or "joined."

Liam

Origin: Irish. Meaning "helmet of will, protection; strong-willed warrior."

Louis

Origin: French and German. Meaning "famous warrior."

Luca

Origin: Italian. Meaning "bringer of light."

Lucas

Origin: Latin. Meaning "bringer of light."

Maddox

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "son of Madoc; fortunate."

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie's eldest son is called Maddox

Mason

Origin: British. Meaning "stone worker."

Matthew

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "gift of God, gift of Yahweh."

Maverick

Origin: American. Meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity."

Max

Origin: German. Meaning "greatest."

Micah

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "who resembles God?"

Milo

Origin: German. Meaning "solider, merciful."

Nathaniel

Meaning: Hebrew. Meaning "God has given."

Oakley

Origin: English. Meaning "meadow of oak trees."

Oscar

Origin: Irish. Meaning "God spear" or "champion warrior."

Otis

Origin: English. Meaning "son of Ode."

Otto

Origin: German. Meaning "wealth."

Owen

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "noble-born" or "young warrior."

Preston

Origin: British. Meaning "priest's town."

Quentin

Origin: Latin. Representing the fifth place or a child born in the fifth month of the year.

Quinn

Origin: Irish. Meaning "wise," "sense," or "reason."

Reign

Origin: American. Meaning "rule" or "sovereign."

Rhodes

Origin: British. Meaning "where roses grow."

Roman

Origin: Latin. Meaning "citizen of Rome."

Rowan

Origin: Irish and Scottish. Meaning "little red-head."

Royal

Origin: English. Meaning "of the King."

Rubin

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "behold, my son, ruby, red."

Ryan

Origin: Gaelic. Meaning "little king."

Ryder

Origin: English. Meaning "horseman, rider."

Rylan

Origin: English. Meaning "land where rye is grown."

Samuel

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "God has heard" or "name of God."

Saint

Origin: Latin. Meaning "holy."

Sebastian

Origin: Greek. Meaning "venerable, revered."

Solomon

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "peace."

Sterling

Origin: English. Meaning "little star."

Tate

Origin: English. Meaning "cheerful."

Theodore

Origin: Greek. Meaning "a gift from God."

Tobias

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "God is good."

Tyler

Origin: British. Meaning "tile maker, roof worker."

Vincent

Origin: Latin. Meaning "prevailing."

Wade

Origin: English and Scandinavian. Meaning "to go; ford."

Weston

Origin: British. Meaning "from the Western town."

Wolf

Origin: German. Meaning "a man of courage and cunning."

Wylder

Origin: British. Meaning "wild animal."

Xander

Origin: Greek. Meaning "defender of humankind."

Xavier

Origin: Spanish. Meaning "bright; splendid; new house."

Zachary

Origin: Greek and Hebrew. Meaning "the Lord recalled."

Zephyr

Origin: Greek. Meaning "west wind."

