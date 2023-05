75 unique baby girl names you won't be able to resist

Your little one will stand out from the crowd with these unique but beautiful baby girls' names

Still on the hunt for the perfect baby girl name? While you could take inspiration from anything from Disney characters to the royal family when trying to choose the ideal baby name, we've also rounded up some unique baby girl names that you may not have come across as often.

These names may not be topping the most popular baby names list just yet, but are undeniably beautiful and will ensure your little girl stands out from the crowd.

Most unique celebrity baby names

Read on to discover 75 uncommon girls' names and their meanings – perhaps you'll discover 'the one' for your bundle of joy.

Unique baby girl names and their meanings

Adeline

Origin: German. Meaning "noble".

Alba

Origin: Latin. Meaning "white; bright; fortunate; dawn."

Allegra

Origin: Italian. Meaning "happy, lively."

Aloe

Origin: Italian. Meaning "precious; aloe plant."

Anais

Origin: Persian, Hebrew and Latin. Meaning "merciful, gracious, holy."

Anastacia

Origin: Greek. Meaning "resurrection; one who will be reborn."

Aoife

Origin: Irish, Scottish and Gaelic. Meaning "beautiful, radiant."

Astrid

Origin: Norse. Meaning "divinely beautiful; beloved of the gods."

Aubrey

Origin: German. Meaning "elf ruler."

Aurelia

Origin: Latin. Meaning "the golden one." This has been named one of the most-viewed girls' names of 2023, suggesting its popularity is on the rise.

Aurora

Origin: Latin. Meaning "dawn."

Autumn

Origin: Latin. Meaning "fall" or "season of harvest."

Avery

Origin: British. Meaning "elf counsel, ruler of elves."

Beau

Origin: French. Meaning "beautiful."

Billie

Origin: English. Meaning "determination, strength."

Birdie

Origin: German. Meaning "bright; famous; bird."

Blossom

Origin: British. Meaning "flower-like."

Bowie

Origin: Scottish. Meaning "yellow-haired" or "blonde." A gender-neutral name that is used for both girls and boys.

Bronte

Origin: Gaelic and Greek. Meaning "bestower" or "thunder."

Bronwyn

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "fair, blessed breast; white raven."

Carys

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "love." Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas chose this name for their daughter back in 2003.

Clementine

Origin: French. Meaning "merciful."

Cora

Origin: Greek. Meaning "core, heart; maiden."

Dahlia

Origin: British. Meaning "Dahl's flower."

Delphi

Origin: Greek. Meaning "womb."

Elodie

Origin: French and Greek. Meaning "foreign riches."

Etta

Origin: English. Meaning "the ruler of the house."

Everly

Origin: English. Meaning "boar; woodland clearing."

Fawn

Origin: French. Meaning "young deer."

Fleur

Origin: French. Meaning "flower."

Florrie

Origin: Latin. Meaning "flower."

Gigi

Origin: French. Meaning "earth worker." The most well-known Gigi is model Gigi Hadid, while Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews also selected the name for their daughter, born in 2020.

Goldie

Origin: British. Meaning "made of gold."

Harlow

Origin: British. Meaning "army hill."

Indigo

Origin: English and Greek. Meaning "a deep blue dye; Indian dye."

Juno

Origin: Latin. Meaning "queen of heaven."

Kallie

Origin: Greek. Meaning "fairest" or "most beautiful."

Koa

Origin: Hawaiian. Meaning "warrior" or "brave one." Another gender-neutral name that works for both girls and boys.

Leilani

Origin: Hawaiian. Meaning "royal child of heaven" and "heavenly lei."

Lilibet

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "God's promise."

Loretta

Origin: Italian. Meaning "laurel tree."

Lux

Origin: Latin. Meaning "light."

Lyra

Origin: Greek. Meaning "harp." As chosen by Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry for their eldest daughter.

Maribel

Origin: Latin and French. Meaning "star of the sea" and "beautiful."

Marley

Origin: British. Meaning "marshy meadow."

Naya

Origin: Indian. Meaning "renewal."

Noa

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "motion."

Olive

Origin: English. Meaning "olive tree."

Onyx

Origin: Greek. Derived from the word "onyxis", which means "fingernail."

Opal

Origin: Sanskrit. Meaning "precious stone."

Ottilie

Origin: French. Meaning "prosperity in battle."

Pandora

Origin: Greek. Meaning "all gifts."

Petal

Origin: Greek. Meaning "leaf."

Pixie

Origin: Celtic, Swedish and Cornish. Meaning "fairy."

Primrose

Origin: British. Meaning "first rose."

Rae

Origin: Hebrew. Meaning "ewe" or "female sheep."

Romilly

Origin: French and English. Meaning "citizen of Rome."

Rosalie

Origin: French. Meaning "rose garden."

Rumi

Origin: Japanese. Meaning "beauty, flow, lapis lazuli."

Saffron

Origin: Arabic. Meaning "yellow flower."

Stevie

Origin: Greek. Meaning "crown."

Storm

Origin: British. Meaning "tempest."

Suki

Origin: Japanese. Meaning "beloved."

Tabitha

Origin: Aramaic. Meaning "gazelle; gracious."

Tana

Origin: Greek. Meaning "thought" or "sweetheart."

Thea

Origin: Greek. Meaning "goddess." A short form of names such as Althea, Dorothea and Mathea.

True

Origin: English. Meaning "real, genuine." The name chosen by Khloe Kardashian for her firstborn daughter.

Valentina

Origin: Latin. Meaning "strong, healthy."

Willa

Origin: Greek. Meaning "will, desire; helmet or protection." Chosen by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for their eldest daughter, born in 2020.

Willow

Origin: English. Meaning "willow tree."

Winnie

Origin: Welsh. Meaning "gentle friend; friend of peace."

Wisteria

Origin: German. Meaning "a vine with purple-blue blossoms."

Xanthe

Origin: Greek. Meaning "golden, yellow."

Zadie

Origin: Arabic. Meaning "prosperous, abundance."

Zelda

Origin: German. Meaning "grey fighting maid."

