Celebrity mothers who have said they're 'one and done': From Sofia Vergara to Katie Holmes

In the celebrity world, a plethora of A-list families are renowned for their expansive broods.

Footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria are proud parents to four children, whilst TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana share five children together.

But not everyone appears to be on board with the idea of a large family! From juggling work commitments to concerns for the environment, there are myriad reasons as to why a couple may want to keep their brood on the smaller side.

Over the years, several celebrity mothers have been relatively vocal about their stance on parenting and why they've made the decision to prioritise their only child and be 'one and done'.

Keep scrolling to discover which celebrity mothers have seemingly made this decision…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Amy Adams Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo welcomed their only daughter, Aviana, in 2010. The Disenchanted actress has since revealed that her decision to have a single child has sparked confusion among her friends and family. During an appearance on Chelsea Lately, she said: "People really give you a look. They're like, 'When are you having another?' And you're like, 'I'm not.' And then you feel like a bad person. "They're like, 'Don't you want to give her a sibling?' But I had so many siblings that I'm like, 'God, no!'"

2/ 5 © Getty Images Sofia Vergara AGT star Sofia Vergara welcomed her only son, Manolo, into the world at the age of 19 with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. While she later found love with her second husband Joe Manganiello, since news of their divorce emerged, Sofia, 51, has publicly shared that their opposing ideas about starting a family together contributed to their split. During a candid interview with People, she shared: "There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy. "Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it's time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that." She finished by adding: "But that's for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

3/ 5 © Getty Images Katie Holmes For actress Katie Holmes, the idea of having just one child has always been appealing. Beyond this, the star, who shares daughter Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, has hinted that she wants to be able to give her full attention to a single child. "I'm the youngest in my family — my closest sister is five years older than me, and the next one is nine years ahead of me, so I was a bit of an only child, and I liked it. I liked having all of my mom's attention, and sometimes I think I still do," she told Marie Claire in 2010. "I want to make sure I'm really there for Suri."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Kate Beckinsale Serendipity actress Kate Beckinsale shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen with her ex-partner Michael Sheen. Since welcoming her only child into the world, the star has been somewhat on the fence with regards to expanding her brood. In 2012, she told Glamour UK: "I feel very lucky in that we navigated a pretty bumpy situation and that Lily's okay… So my resistance is along the lines of, 'Do I want to upset the apple cart?' And we're such a merry little bunch as we are." Meanwhile, during a candid chat with Tatler magazine in 2018, Kate didn't rule out the possibility of one day having more children. She said: "I definitely would, but then I think, 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?; But I am open to seeing what happens…".