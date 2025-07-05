Stacey Solomon worries fans with candid video of parenting difficulty at £1.2m Essex mansion

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon often gives her social media followers a glimpse into her family life with husband Joe Swash and their five children at Pickle Cottage, their £1.2 million Essex mansion.

However, a video she shared to her Instagram stories recently sent her fans into a frenzy, with some of them expressing concern for the former Loose Women panellist. See the video above…

The adorable snapshot depicts Stacey and Joe trying to get little Belle to go to bed, while she giggles and hops around on her toy dog. Meanwhile, her older sister Rose can be heard breaking out into laughter in the background.

Captioning the video, the mother-of-five penned: "Trying to do bedtime be like…". In the comments, her fans inundated her with messages about how adorable the kids are.

One wrote: "Aww she needs a space hopper animal. Cutest thing I've seen today", while another commented: "Rose's laugh, such a happy sound to hear."

However, some fans commented on the family's television, which caused some confusion. A follower wrote: "Wonky TV is messing with my mind! It's not central and it's leaning!"

Another added: "Straighten ur tv please Stacey lol xx", while a third implored: "Please straighten the TV".

Stacey and Joe's big change at home

Ever since the couple gave their fans an incredibly intimate look into their house through their BBC series, Stacey and Joe, things have been very different for the family.

In her newsletter last month, Stacey gave readers an update on the bees and chicks in the family, as well as one for herself.

"I've really wanted to get back on track with my fitness journey," she wrote. "It's crazy how much life just takes over and you go back to usual habits," then going on to share details about how she has brought about a new lifestyle.

Stacey penned: "A big change has been trying to walk more. When I'm not working, I drive the kids to school, then park up and walk back home. Then I walk back to pick up the kids. I'd never have thought of doing that before – and it can be so hard when you're busy – but I've realised it's worth it making these changes in the long-term."

The 35-year-old concluded by speaking on the mental health benefits that this shift to her lifestyle has brought about, adding: "It's also been amazing for my mind. I try not to be on my phone, so it gives me time to properly think and put things into perspective."