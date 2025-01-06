Kate Beckinsale, 51, enchants in billowing Cinderella gown after 'bullying' over appearance

There's the Golden Globes, and then there's the Golden Globes after parties.

Leading the glamour at Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Golden Globes soirée, Kate Beckinsale enchanted in a billowing pastel-pink gown.

Complete with a Cinderella-style skirt, a plunging neckline adorned with a black satin bow and a waist-cinching bodice, Kate embodied old-school Hollywood glamour as she partied with a host of A-listers.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale beguiled in a billowing Cinderella gown at the Golden Globes after party

Adding drama to her ensemble, Kate took style notes from the Princess of Wales' iconic BAFTAs look by adding black velour opera gloves and chandelier diamond earrings to her ensemble.

The Canary Black star swept her honey-blonde hair into a curled high ponytail, serving up Barbie-inspired glamour with a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and soft pink lip.

© Getty Kate posed alongside The Gentlemen star Harry Goodwins

Kate's sartorial choice fit perfectly with the glittering event's venue - Chateau Marmont - one of the most famous hotels in Hollywood. The Pearl Harbour actress was joined by the likes of Paris Jackson, Cara Delevigne and Elle Fanning at the illustrious event.

Kate Beckinsale's inimitable style

Kate has indulged in her penchant for pastel pink lately, and for her last red carpet appearance at Variety's 2024 Power Of Women in October, she also opted for a pastel pink ensemble.

© Getty Kate often wears baby pink

Stepping out in towering platform black heels, the mother-of-one turned heads in a corseted satin gown embellished with a dramatic puffball skirt.

And at the amFAR Gala, Kate once again commanded attention in a blush pink embellished corset dress and sheer waterfall skirt.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024

The intricate gown was a masterclass in haute couture, featuring a floor-length skirt adorned with delicate feathers, creating a dramatic silhouette that was both eye-catching and elegant.

Kate reacts to "insidious bullying" about her appearance

Kate's exceptional sartorial moments come just after the 51-year-old actress clapped back at trolls who flooded her social media posts with comments enquiring about her recent weight loss.

"It’s not a criticism, but I think you’ve lost too much weight lately," commented one of her Instagram followers on a recent post - and Kate had the best response.

© Instagram The actress had the best response when hitting back at trolls on the Internet

"If it’s not a criticism, it’s a passive aggressive, completely unnecessary opinion from someone I don’t know who knows nothing about my circumstances," she responded in the comments. "So next time you feel like commenting on someone’s body, I suggest you keep it to your [expletive] self."

It's not the first time the actress has commented on the "insidious bullying" she receives due to her appearance, but the empowered star doesn't let the opinions of people she doesn't know get to her.

© Theo Wargo The actress often pushes the boundaries with experimental fashion

Speaking candidly about the tragic loss of her father and the impact it's had on her life, Kate penned in response: "Life happens - obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I'm not too concerned about aging-because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely immobilized by that anxiety."

She concluded: "I'm posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn't going to stop. But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."