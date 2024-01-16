Danny DeVito, 79, gives shoutout to estranged wife Rhea Perlman, 75, at the Emmys

Danny DeVito was quick to give his estranged wife Rhea Perlman a sweet shoutout when he appeared on stage at this year's Emmys. Appearing with the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as part of a tribute segment for awards show, the 79-year-old actor quipped: "Even Rhea won four for Cheers".

Just prior to the main event, the former couple posed on the red carpet together and were joined by their daughter Lucy. Danny and Cheers actress Rhea, 75, split after 30 years of marriage in 2012, but never officially divorced.

WATCH: Danny DeVito joins estranged wife Rhea Perlman at the Emmys

The actors originally began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. After their split, they reconciled in March 2013, but in March 2017, both Danny and Rhea called time on their relationship for good.

Despite their breakup, the Hollywood stars – who share three children; Lucy, 40, Grace, 38, and Jake, 35 - have remained close.

Back in June, during an appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast, Wiser Than Me, Rhea opened up about their relationship as she explained how her ex is a big part of her life. "We are still very good friends and we see each other a lot," she explained. "And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."

© Getty The actor gave his wife Rhea a sweet shoutout when he appeared on stage

Speaking about their split, Rhea divulged: "I'm not going to like sugarcoat it, it was difficult. It was very difficult at first. There were a lot of reasons as to why we separated, which I'm not going go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

She added: "Danny and I have always loved each other. We have three amazing children together, and we really agree on almost everything important. Our relationship] is much better because all the tense stuff is gone. Not in your face, I'm not in his, he's not in mine."

© Getty Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito with their daughter Lucy at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Danny also discussed their friendship, and agreed with Rhea's sentiments during an interview with Parade last summer. "We're like this! [He puts two fingers together]. We're thick as thieves," he said. "We're really close and see each other a few times a week and have dinner and breakfast.

"We just became grandparents, so now we're insufferable. If I weren't doing this right now, I'd be looking at photos of my baby granddaughter, Sinclair. Auntie Lucy and Uncle Jake love her very much too."