Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney admit parenting struggle: 'We can’t keep it from him anymore'

Kaitlin Olson has shared a glimpse into her children's personalities as she revealed that they have inherited their parents' sharp sense of humor.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the High Potential star opened up about motherhood. Kaitlin shares two sons – Axel Lee, 14, and Leo Grey, 12 – with her husband, Rob McElhenney.

© Getty Images The couple shared two children

Much to the couple's dismay, the actress revealed that her sons are big fans of their parents' hit TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "My son, my 14-year-old, is…we’ve tried to keep both of them away from Sunny," she said.

"I had both of them while we were shooting the show. That’s how long it’s been. And we can’t keep it from him anymore."

© Getty Images The couple married in 2008

The talk show host was clearly amused by the star's confession and replied: "I would imagine a show like Always Sunny is catnip, even if your parents didn’t star in it."

Kaitlin shared an anecdote of how the couple discovered that Axel had started watching the show. “We’ve tried so hard, but we walked in on him the other day, the 14-year-old, watching the episode where Mac builds the Ass-Pounder 4000 which is an exercise bike that has a penis coming out of it to motivate you," she added.

"But it’s a 'fist', but it’s not a fist.”

The actress appeared visibly embarrassed by the incident and explained to Seth that she and her husband had to sit down with their son to explain the bold show. "Yeah, then I like pause it and go like, 'Ahhh, um, we gotta give this some context'," she said.

"And then I don't know what context to give it."

Seth then asked the actress about her son's personality now that he is beginning to transition into a teenager. "Listen, they're both very funny. But at this age, the sense of humor they’ve adapted from us is just so horrifically inappropriate," Kaitlin shared.

"We're like, 'Ooo! You’re so close! Like in a few years, you're going to fine-tune that and be so funny, but you can’t say that at school'."

She continued: "It's really, it’s such a fine line. I mean, they make us laugh, but it's a fine line. I talked to my therapist about it, and she was like, 'Okay, you can laugh, but what you need to say is, now, I think that's funny, but let's imagine you're out in the real world. People don’t understand who you are. They might think you're a rapist or a murderer'."

Seemingly overwhelmed by the situation, Kaitlin concluded: "Oh my god, this parenting thing is a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."