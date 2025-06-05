Kaitlin Olson makes surprising revelation about High Potential season 2 – details

It’s safe to say High Potential fans were thrilled by the news that the hit TV show is officially returning for a second season on Disney+ and ABC. Adding to the excitement, the series' lead, Kaitlin Olson, has just offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

The actress spoke candidly at an exclusive screening event for critics and media – including HELLO! – at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. The detective drama circulates around Kaitlin's character Morgan – a single mom with an impressively high IQ who works as a cleaner for the police.

© Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja High Potential is returning for season two

When asked what major developments she hopes to see in season two, the 49-year-old admitted that she "loves a big thing". "I love being surprised," she shared.

"I love when I'm in the middle of reading a script and I can't predict where it's going to go. We are so fortunate to have Todd and the staff that he has chosen. I have no idea what's going to happen, but I love it that way."

© Disney via Getty Images The actress revealed what we can expect from season two

Kaitlin also shared her thoughts on her character Morgan's growth over the first season and how she hopes it will be built upon in the following instalment. "I come from a show [It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia] where there's a character who does not grow and will never grow, so I never really had to think about it before," she explained.

© Disney The cast of High Potential

"But one of the things I love about Morgan is I really love at her core at the beginning of the pilot. I love who she was and I also really loved being able to play a person who does not want to let her guard down but needs something from someone else and hates that she needs something from someone else because she's always only relied on herself."

© Disney Season one was a hit with fans

She continued: "I'm able to explore all these different things as an actor, so it's very refreshing. We talk about it a lot, but finding that balance between Morgan really settling in and feeling appreciated and allowing that acceptance where normally she just pushes everyone away; being able to marry that with who she really is at her core, which is fun, which is, like, ‘Screw everyone! I don't need anybody.’ And where she can and can't let her guard down. Just being able to play with all of that is really nice."

Kaitlin stars alongside Daniel Sunjata and Judy Reyes in the drama series. Showrunner Todd Harthan has promised that season two will tackle the show’s major cliffhangers – including the burning question of whether Roman is still alive and secretly working as an FBI informant.