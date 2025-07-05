Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder returns to social media for poignant reason

Julia Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, is not very active on social media, but he made an exception on July 4 to honor his wife.

The cinematographer, 56, hasn't posted on Instagram since May 16, but on Friday, he uploaded a fun snap of himself and Julia to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Wedding anniversary

In the photo, Danny and Julia's reflections can be seen in a silver spoon, with the actress affectionately leaning her head against her husband, while he throws up a peace sign with his fingers.

Captioning the playful photo, Danny wrote: "23 years is SILVER.. here we are in my engraved SPOON! the fun continues… and a happy 4th to all."

© Instagram Danny returned to social media with this fun photo of him and Julia

The couple were inundated with "happy anniversary" messages from his followers, with one responding: "You got the pretty woman. Happy anniversary."

A second said: "Happy Anniversary. A truly unique camera angle no less!" A third added: "Happy anniversary you two love birds!"

Julia also recognized their anniversary on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and Danny's feet in a tent as they appeared to go camping on their special day.

© Instagram Julia and Danny went camping on their anniversary

Captioning the post, Julia sweetly penned: "You + Me = 23."

Relationship history

Julia and Danny met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

But both relationships fizzled before they became a couple, with Julia previously stating: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me."

© Getty Images Julia and Danny met in 2002

She added: "And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

The pair tied the knot in 2002 after Danny proposed with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 – a modest price compared to other celebrity engagement rings.

They wed at Julia's 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico, but none of their guests knew they were attending their wedding until they arrived.

© Instagram Julia and Danny surprised their friends and family with their wedding

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding on July 4, their loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time, People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers".

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows".

Following their wedding, Julia and Danny grew their family and are now proud parents to 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 18.

© Instagram Julia and Danny share three children

Sharing an insight into their marriage, Julia previously revealed that she and Danny write each other letters when their busy schedules force them apart.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," she confessed. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

She added: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."