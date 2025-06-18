Julia Roberts' daredevil son turns 18: His most head-turning photos

Henry Moder just reached a major milestone!

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's youngest son is now 18-years-old and he's come a long way.

The pair are proud parents to Henry, and his twin siblings, Phinnaeus and Hazel, 20, and on June 18 they celebrated Henry's birthday.

While the family keep their kids mostly out of the spotlight, over the years they've given insight into their life and shared the occasional photo on social media.

Julia and Danny's kids don't look like this anymore

It appears Julia and Danny have raised a daredevil in Henry, and to celebrate his big day, HELLO! is taking a look the most head-turning photos of the boy his dad says is "game for anything."

© Instagram Cliff jumping It looks like Henry isn't afraid of heights. Danny posted photos of their vacation gone-by when Henry was just a young boy and he was leaping off a clip into the water below. At the time, his cameraman dad captioned the series of snaps: "If there’s a lake... jump in. War Eagle Lake Ontario."

© Instagram Skateboarding Danny passed down his passion for skateboarding to his kids, especially Henry. Their Malibu compound even has its own skatepark so they can practice their stunts from the comfort of their Californian home. Over the years, Danny has shared photos of Henry pulling off some serious moves. One video sparked concern, however, when it showed his then 14-year-old racing down a curved road on his skateboard, but without a crash helmet.

Dirt bikes All three of Julia and Danny's children were once into dirt bikes and Danny proudly shared photos of them as they showcased their sense of adventure.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Into the spotlight Perhaps one of Henry's most nerve-wracking moments was when he stepped into the limelight and accompanied his mom to watch George Clooney in his Broadway show Good Night and Good Luck in New York in April 2025. Until then, he'd kept a low profile and this marked a very rare public appearance. If he was nervous, he didn't show it as he walked with purpose into the event, showcasing his sense of style in an orange leather jacket and casual jeans. He didn't stop for photos but looked calm and collected despite the cameras.