Hoda Kotb steps away from Today Show midway for her daughters – and the reason is so sweet

As a mom of two commandeering one of network TV's most prominent morning news shows, Hoda Kotb understands the struggle of balancing her life at home with life at work.

The 59-year-old Today Show anchor is a doting mom to two daughters, Haley, six, and Hope, four, and wanted to ensure that she was there for their big day.

After returning to the NBC news show on Tuesday following a break for the summer, Hoda left the show midway on Wednesday, September 6, for a special reason.

© Instagram Hoda left her morning gig on the Today Show early to drop her daughters off for their first day of school

Her co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin discussed on the show that she would be heralding an upcoming exclusive interview with Simone Biles, and revealed later that Hoda herself wasn't there.

Craig then added: "Hoda, of course, had to leave a little early because it's the first day of school. But rest assured, she'll be back in plenty of time for that tomorrow." Savannah concurred with: "She would not miss it!"

It's clear that Hoda wanted to be there to cheer her girls on ahead of their return for the new school year, especially at such a tender age.

© Instagram Each of her daughters also received a haircut before their return to school

On Instagram, she teased earlier in the week that her daughters were equally as enthused, sharing a pair of photos of their brand new back to school haircuts.

"Thank you to my pal @lbcastorino! The best Back to school cuts! First day of school tomorrow!" she wrote alongside the most adorable photos of Haley and Hope getting their brand new 'dos.

© Instagram She also shared a more intimate glimpse of their family home

The pictures also provided more of a glimpse of her beautiful New York apartment, and the little touches for her kids, including a mini trampoline, two life-sized teddy bears, a telescope, and pink feather hangings.

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "Have a great first day back, sweet girls! Hoda, you're such a wonderful mother!" and: "I hope both of you girls have a great learning experience and a fun filled school year!!!"

© Instagram She co-parents her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Savannah, 51, also made her own return to the show alongside Hoda, taking a few of the last weeks of summer off to spend time with her own two children, Vale and Charley, before they returned to school as well.

The show ushered in a new era with the duo's return, starting off the Fall with a brand new 72nd season of the Today Show, which you can catch a glimpse of below…

VIDEO: The Today Show makes an all new return

For the promo, Hoda and Savannah, sporting back to school-appropriate backpacks, were joined by their colleagues Craig, Al Roker, and Carson Daly. Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager all host the following hours of the show.

Fans reacted to the promo for the new season of the show with adoring comments like: "We missed you. Glad you are back," and: "I think Carson should write a song about you all for the today show. You're all super!!!"

A third added: "Such a great, feel good promo I love it," and a fourth gushed: "Love the Today Show family."

