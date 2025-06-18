Hoda Kotb reveals big lesson learned after jumping ship on Today

Hoda Kotb has taken to social media to share her personal insight on the valuable lesson she's learned since leaving Today.

The TV host recorded a clip early in the morning, while it was still dark out, to express her feelings about the new era she's in, in her latest online video. Scroll down to watch her video.

She explained that she's been majorly reflecting on all the different changes she's made in her life, and how she's successfully adapted to each and every phase.

© Getty Images Hoda shared what she learned on her social media

The star transparently stated: "I just wanna let you know that ever since I left the Today show, I kind of did a deep dive on jumping, like, 'When's the right time to jump?' No matter what you're thinking about [or] considering, and I thought about all the times I've jumped from things in my life over the years."

Hoda quickly invited her almost three million Instagram followers into the vital conversation and confirmed: "I think we're all pretty good at jumping. We've gone from one job to another, or from one location to another, or from a relationship to another."

The mom-of-two explained that it was her own obstacles that she overcame that motivated her to put down her thoughts in a tangible form.

© Getty Images The former Today star recognized that knowing when to "jump" is important

She expressed: "So I thought, 'You know what I might try? I'll put it in a book.' So I did. It's called Jump and Find Joy and it's about taking the leap and when's the right time."

Hoda explained that her book will hep anyone who feels as though they are in limbo or stuck in their lives, whether it be due to a job, relationship, or personal issue.

© Getty Images The mom-of-two shares how vital joy is in life

The author shared: "So if you're thinking about tking a leap, and you're like, 'I don't know,' there's some inspiration in here from various periods of my life and some other people, who I highly respect and love. Anyway, I hope you like it."

The moving video garnered more than 8,584 likes and her fans quickly jumped into the comments section and commended Hoda for the powerful message she provided.

© Getty Images Hoda uses her social media to share positivity

One person wrote: "We may never be fully ready to jump but if it brings us joy, that's a fantastic reason to take the leap. As an oncologist who sees lives drastically changed every day, I'm a huge advocate of living (and jumping) to find joy and light even among the darkest times."

Another person added: "You are amazing Hoda. I have loved watching you 'jump' over the years. You truly have brought so much inspiration and joy to so many."

Since leaving Today, Hoda has also launched her Joy 101 app, which per the company's Instagram bio, helps show that "joy is a practice" that the brand "teaches."

Although the former Today host may not regularly be on the TV screen anymore, fans are happy to see that Hoda shows no signs of slowing down.

She continues to serve her higher purpose of helping teach people how to find meaning and happiness in their personal lives.