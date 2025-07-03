Novak Djokovic's grand entrance hall at £8.5m Marbella mansion is trophy-worthy

Novak Djokovic is back at SW19, where he is hoping to make it to another final at the Wimbledon Championships. Will the 24-Grand Slam champion be lifting the trophy?

Or will it be another Djokovic-Alcaraz final for the third year in a row, with the Spaniard emerging victorious?

All remains to be seen, but in the meantime, tennis fans might be wondering where the world-class athlete resides when he's not competing.

The Serbian-born player, 38, has homes in Monte Carlo, Serbia, Miami, New York, and Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10 million (£8.5 million).

© Getty Images Novak Djokovic won against GB's Daniel Evans during the Gentlemen's Singles second round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2025

Novak Djokovic's Marbella home with marble flooring

Novak Djokovic and his wife of 11 years made their Marbella mansion their primary residence after spending a lot of time there over the coronavirus pandemic.

While the whole of their property is, unsurprisingly, stunning, their entrance hall with monochrome marble flooring stood out as looking trophy-worthy.

© Instagram Novak's family home is incredibly regal

One photo shared on the world-class athlete's Instagram page showed a huge dark wooden door with gorgeous floral patterns at the top. The dark wood and traditional panelling make it stand out against the stone walls.

The tortoise shell and white marble checkered flooring is so stunning and runs throughout the property's hallway through most of the downstairs.

The family have also placed a large, wooden-framed mirror up against one wall, a great tip for making rooms appear bigger and brighter thanks to their reflection.

© Instagram Novak even plays tennis indoors

On another wall, there is also a console table with gold-plated legs and a white marble surface on top.

Various other parts of their Marbella villa are equally impressive. The hallway and the marble tiles run through past the living area, which is seen in this snap. The whole villa boasts gorgeous arched doorways and beautifully high ceilings, plus plenty of Mediterranean-style accents in the design and artwork.

© Getty Images Novak Djokovic will be hoping to win his eighth Wimbledon Championship this year

Novak spent a lot of the pandemic in Marbella with his wife and their two children. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.

Elsewhere in their home, the villa boasts eight bathrooms, a games room, an on-site spa and, of course, tennis courts where Novak trains, no doubt keeping on top of his serve.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is recognised as being one of the best tennis players of all time.

With his storied international career in sport, it makes sense that Djokovic has invested his fortune into an impressive global property portfolio. We bet his family have an idyllic life and their stunning villa in Spain.