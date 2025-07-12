Harriet Sperling's 'hard' confession about blended family with Peter Phillips and rarely-seen daughter

Harriet Sperling has caught the eye of royal watchers since she started dating Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, back in 2024.

After first appearing publicly alongside Peter last year, she has appeared at various events throughout the royal calendar, finally making her royal debut when she joined her partner in the carriage at the horse racing event last month.

However, as exciting as entering the royal circle may be, it hasn't come without its difficulties for the NHS nurse.

Speaking to Christian magazine Woman Alive, Harriet revealed that her experience as a single mother to her daughter, Georgia, who was born in 2012, has been a truly formative part of her life.

She revealed: "In the earlier years of my journey as a single mother to my daughter, resources were scarce, and the future was uncertain.

© James Whatling Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips made their Royal Ascot debut as a couple

"Yet, in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love. A love that is able to be solely devoted to your child."

The paediatric specialist also opened up about the difficulties that came with bringing another person into their life, after she began dating Peter.

"My daughter and I journeyed ten years with only each other," she shared. "I liken us to an island and it has often felt hard to imagine anyone joining that island."

© Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc Harriet also appeared alongside Peter at the polo

Harriet continued: "But of course, beauty comes from relationships, relationships with our maker and relationships with each other. It is often tough parenting alone, but although there is a stigma to endure, God is able to step in and turn it for good."

Harriet and Peter's blended family

The pair both have children of their own. Harriet has Georgina, while Peter shares two daughters with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13. The three girls have been seen together at many events since their parents began dating.

Peter and Harriet supposedly met at a sports event that had involved their daughters, and have since attended many of the major sporting events in the royal calendar, including Prince William's charity polo match earlier this week.