Peter Phillips’ girlfriend earns praise as fans compare her to 'perfect' senior royal

With Princess Kate making fewer public appearances and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all the way in California, the British royal family could use a new addition to their roster of fashion icons.

Enter Harriet Sperling, the newest fashionable addition to the royal entourage, who has already been deemed ‘perfect’ and ‘as elegant as the Princess of Wales’ by many royal watchers online.

Peter Phillips’ girlfriend turned heads this week when she stepped out with Princess Anne’s son on two separate public events.

On Friday, she accompanied Peter, who is Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, to the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025, where the Prince of Wales was playing.

© Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc Harriet and Peter at the polo

For the occasion, she was wearing the ‘Edwina’ buttermilk dress from St Clair, which she accessorised with an Anya Hindmarch cross-body bag in burgundy, Gucci sunglasses and a pair of wedged sandals by Penelope Chilvers.

The British brand Penelope Chilvers is a favourite of Harriet’s, who wore their ‘Bella’ suede sandals at Wimbledon just a few days ago.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

The lovebirds were spotted together in the Royal Box and looking very much in love when posing for the photographers. For the occasion, Zara Tindall’s potential future sister-in-law wore a baby blue ‘Esti’ set by Wiggy Kit, paired with a matching blue Aspinal of London bag, FINLAY sunglasses, Penelope Chilvers shoes, and a pair of gold hoops from Monica Vinader.

This is not the first time the NHS Paediatric Nurse Specialist has been spotted out with the royal. Harriet was first seen with Peter last May, when the couple, then only months into their relationship, attended the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire together.

© Getty The couple looked already loved-up at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024

There, the new couple looked comfortable and affectionate, and Harriet seemed very much at ease with Peter’s daughters Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn.

About that day, a source tells HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit. They had a table where they had lunch and were joined by Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla, and Harriet's daughter. The girls had obviously been on the fun fair and were sitting on a massive shark plushie that they'd won, it was all very relaxed.

"At one point, Savannah returned to the table and seemed a bit upset, and Harriet was putting her arm around her and comforting her. They're a tight unit, very quickly, they seem to be a bit of a family. Harriet seems very motherly and very good with the kids."