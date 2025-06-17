Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling mark relationship milestone at Royal Ascot alongside King Charles

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, have joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and his mother, Princess Anne, at this year's Royal Ascot.

The businessman made a public declaration of commitment to his beloved as she joined him in the carriage procession for the first time in their relationship.

Peter had ridden in the carriage with his former partners, including Autumn Phillips and Lindsay Wallace, with the declaration showing the seriousness of the couple, who started dating in 2024.

© PA Images via Getty Images Harriet and Peter shared a carriage with Anthony Horowitz and his wife, Jill Green

The couple were joined in their carriage by mystery novel writer Anthony Horowitz and his wife, Jill Green. The King and Queen, meanwhile, rode with Saudi royal Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud and Lady Sarah Keswick, a lady-in-waiting and close personal friend to Camilla.

Anne rode with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington and Camilla's younger sister, Annabel Elliot.

© Getty Images Harriet chatting with Peter's mother, Princess Anne

Greeting the couple as they stepped off their carriage in the parade ring was Peter's sister, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, as well as their cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Getty King Charles speaks with Harriet and the Tindalls

Other royals in attendance for the first day of Royal Ascot included Sarah, Duchess of York and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Harriet's Ascot look

Harriet, who is a Pediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS, looked beautiful in a cream tweed skirt and a matching midi skirt by Suzannah London with a straw boater hat by London-based milliner, Awon Golding.

She teamed her look with taupe heels and a matching clutch bag from Emmy London, with jewellery by Lugano making the finishing touches.

© Getty Harriet looked lovely in a cream ensemble by Suzannah London with an Awon Golding hat

Over the past 18 months, Harriet has made several public appearances with Peter, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor.

© Getty Harriet and Peter at Prince William's polo match last summer

In April, Harriet and her daughter joined her beau at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, where Peter worked in his capacity as the Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman Group, a sports marketing and talent management company.

© Getty Images At Cheltenham racecourse in January

Harriet has a classic sense of style, favouring printed midi dresses from the likes of Beulah London, ME+EM and Boden.