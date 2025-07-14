Angelina Jolie's strapping teen son hits the road amid Brad Pitt's F1 success

Knox Jolie-Pitt is 17 and ready for some new wheels!

The teenager recently had a birthday and he's now learning how to drive, thanks to his mom, Angelina Jolie.

The actress was photographed taking her strapping youngest son out for a ride in Los Angeles over the weekend.

She was towered over by her boy who bore a striking resemblance to his famous dad, Brad Pitt.

Lookalike

Knox is so grown up

While Knox was getting his first lesson behind the wheel, Brad is enjoying success from his F1 movie.

He's rumoured to be estranged from the six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox and Vivienne, he shares with his ex as their legal battle continues.

Knox was shown the ropes by his mom

Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, celebrated their birthday on July 12.

They were born in 2008, but eight years later, their parents divorced.

Estrangement

Brad is Knox's dad

It's been reported that Brad has "virtually no contact" with his children he shares with Angelina.

Knox appears to lead an active life with a focus on fitness. He's the mirror-image of Brad and is getting taller by the day.

Angelina spoke about her children's personalities when she told E!: "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private."

Angie with five of her six kids

She continued: "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

Reaching out

It has been reported that Brad has recently reached out to his children, but they stay notoriously private.

Angelina and Brad met in 2003 and married in 2014. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their divorce.

The pair split in 2016

Child psychologist Dr Anuradha Sayal-Bennet spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the way estrangement can affect children and young people. She said: "We always carry our parents within us. We might be physically estranged, but it doesn't mean necessarily that we're not going to think about them, that we're not going to have regret and remorse. So it's a mixed picture."

She added: "You've lost a parent, whatever the context and the reason, it's quite a huge thing, because as human beings, we are primed for connection. That's how we do survival. Just because estrangement is happening a bit more often, doesn't mean it's not going to hurt or have an effect somewhere down the line."