Blue Ivy Carter's famous family address teen's emotional moment on stage in heartfelt message

Blue Ivy Carter has been working hard during the Cowboy Carter tour, and is enjoying every moment.

What's more, the 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has been proving just how humble she is with her hard work and dedication, as well as displaying a maturity way beyond her years.

This was most evident during a recent performance in Atlanta, Georgia, when Blue was captured taking a moment to take in the loud cheers for her following her performance.

Looking visibly emotional, Blue's response captivated one fan, chikauwazie, in particular, who wrote a tribute dedicated to the teenager, while also praising her upbringing and character, something that didn't go unnoticed by her doting grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Tina admitted that the Chika's message had made her cry as she took time to message her back, as well as re-posting her words on her own Instagram account.

© Instagram Blue Ivy Carter's doting grandmother Tina Knowles spoke out after a fan touched upon the significance of her emotional moment on stage

The Matriarch author wrote: "This made me cry!! Because I know how protected she is. I know that her mother is so careful with which content she is included in, I know she has to go off the stage when it is too grown for her. I know the thought and careful planning of her mom and her not being in wardrobe that is inappropriate..

"I know that there is a fine line between teaching her that the human body in its shapely form is nothing to be ashamed of, but it has to be done in good taste and in good time."

© Instagram Blue Ivy Carter is having the time of her life on stage

Tina continued: "I know that she had to earn all of her spots on songs because it is not just about the tour. It is teaching her how to handle life and to earn her keep and do it in the most respectful honoring way!

"I know the lessons that her mother instills in her every day to be proud but to still remain grounded. To be kind and humble. Am so very grateful that you noticed. @chicawauzie Several people have sent this to me and it warms my heart. Thank you for noticing."

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Blue with her mom Beyoncé, sister Rumi and grandmother Tina

Chika shone a light on Blue's upbringing, pointing out that her dedicated performances on stage are all due to her parenting, writing: "It's the art of raising a girl to know her worth before the world can define her."

She added: "Beyoncé is raising Blue with something we rarely talk about in celebrity culture - emotional safety. You can see it in her posture, her grace, and her groundedness. Blue is not being rushed into womanhood. She's being protected as she grows into it."

Beyoncé loves having her daughters with her during her tour

Chika also highlighted Blue's caring side towards her younger sister Rumi, her commitment to the tour, and how one of Beyoncé's biggest legacies will be her parenting.

She also shone a light on Tina, writing: "Beyoncé wasn't just taught discipline. She was taught devotion. And now she's passing that emotional lineage on to her own children."

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé encourages her daughters to have fun on stage

Blue and her sister Rumi are not only working hard on the tour, but they are having a great time too - which is very important to their mom. Beyoncé previously opened up about her firstborn's involvement in her tour back in 2024 following the Renaissance tour.

She said: "She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."