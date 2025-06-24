Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z is a protective 'girl dad' with daughter Rumi, 8, in rare footage

Beyoncé's fans have been lucky to see more of her family than ever before on her current 'Cowboy Carter' tour.

Not only has the Grammy Award-winning singer's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, whom she shares with husband of 17 years, Jay-Z, taken to the stage to perform alongside the troupe of professional dancers each night, but Beyoncé's younger daughter, Rumi, aged eight, made her debut on this tour by joining her mom and sister on stage for the song, 'Protector'.

To top it off, the Carters made it a family affair in Paris over the weekend when Jay-Z surprised concert goers by appearing on stage halfway through the show – the first time the rapper has performed to a stadium crowd in almost seven years.

But despite the Roc Nation boss looking right at home when he made his triumphant return to the stage, it's clear that Jay-Z is a proud dad first and foremost.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay-Z is seen on the sideline with daughters Blue Ivy (L) and Rumi (C) before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025

Jay-Z's adorable 'girl dad' moment at Cowboy Carter tour

In fan footage posted on social media, the rapper, who is also a dad to his and Beyoncé's son, Sir, who is seen in public less often than his sisters, could be seen standing at the side of the stage after performing while watching over Rumi and another family member.

The sweet video shows the '99 Problems' hitmaker wrapping a protective arm around Rumi and another family member, whom fans suggested was his great-niece, as the two excitedly watch the concert from the sidelines.

Jay-Z looked as if he was keeping a watchful eye over the little ones while his wife Beyoncé performed the second half of the show in front of more than 70,000 fans at the Stade de France.

Fans loved seeing the sweet interaction, with one writing in response: "Love this," as another said: "He's such a girl dad."

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter captured while performing on "The Cowboy Carter Tour," shared on social media

A third wrote: "Adorable," before adding: "And Rumi with her Stitch!" Referring to the stuffed toy the eight-year-old was carrying after receiving it as a gift from a generous fan.

Members of the Beyhive who have been following the string of gigs intently since April will know that Jay-Z has been on the sidelines at almost every single show on the tour.

The father-of-three has notably been by Rumi's side while the eight-year-old is transported from the stage to the crowd after making her adorable cameo appearance.

Fans have also loved seeing the kids' personalities shine on stage with their mom. Another video posted online showed Rumi, Blue and Beyoncé getting distracted and waving excitedly at a fan in the crowd who was holding up an enormous stuffed toy in the shape of Stitch, the creature from the popular Disney movie, Lilo & Stitch.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on stage at Stade de France Stadium near Paris, France, on the second of three sold-out nights on her COWBOY CARTER TOUR.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, then shared how grateful they were for the super cute gesture.

Tina, 71, sweetly summed up her granddaughter's reaction by saying: "Rumi loves Stitch so much!!!! She walked into the dressing room with this big Stitch, hugging it almost every day!

"How did this person in the audience know??????? Wow, it made her very happy!"