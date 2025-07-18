Alicia Keys' teen son Egypt is so grown up in new poolside photos with famous mom

Alicia Keys loves spending time with her kids. The 44-year-old singer is a mom to two sons, Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 10 and step-mom to Prince, 24, Kasseem, 18, and Nicole, 17. In a big, blended, and busy household, Alicia takes all the alone time she can get.

This week, the Empire State of Mind singer shared photos of her and her son Egypt to her 27.5 million Instagram followers.

"Mom-son date night makes me so happy!" she wrote. "Watching you grow into such a brilliant, kind, determined, young soul takes my breath away. I'm beyond proud of the young king you're becoming."

Egypt towered over his mom as the two dressed in opposite outfits. Alicia wore an all white ensemble – a pleated skirt paired with a long sleeve turtle neck, a beige hat, and accessorized with gold jewelry. Egypt opted for an all black look – cargo jeans, a leather jacket, a t-shirt, styled with sky blue shoes.

The two posted in front of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean as Egypt gave his mom a kiss on the cheek. Alicia's husband, Swizz Beatz, 46, commented on the post: "My babies" with several heart emojis.

Alicia and Swizz married in 2010, but they first met when they were teens in New York City. They welcomed Egypt on October 14, 2010.

"To have this type of love in my life at this time in my life, it means so much. Perspectives change, priorities change," Alicia told PEOPLE about how motherhood changed her. "I was such a different person seven years ago. Nothing would stop me from traipsing from here to London to L.A. back to London to L.A. in three days and no sleep … It was just that I thought that that was everything."

Egypt is just like his creative parents. When he was just six years old, he wrote his first song called "Super-Boy." In the same year, he received a producer credit on Kendrick Lamar's album Untitled Unmastered.

"We have always encouraged Egypt to create the music he feels, and as much as he has fun with it, he works very hard and is always practicing," Alicia and Swizz explained to Entertainment Weekly about Egypt's love of music.

A few years later, Egypt made his stage debut at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. He and his mom sang a duet of "Raise a Man."

"That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it," Alicia told PEOPLE.

In April 2023, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Egypt said he isn't sure about becoming a musician like his parents.

"Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player," he said/ "It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano."

The 14-year-old is sure to be successful at whatever he puts his mind to.