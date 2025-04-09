Alicia Keys gracefully laughs off mishap during NYC outing in scene-stealing leather look

The Empire State Building is steeped in rich history, yet it has become synonymous with its association to Alicia Keys' chart-topping hit, "Empire State of Mind," since the early 2000s. It was only fitting, then, that the singer illuminated the iconic Art Deco landmark on Wednesday in New York City, with HELLO! in attendance as well.

The 44-year-old stepped out in style to usher in the the Broadway show Hell's Kitchen's one year anniversary celebrations, a jukebox musical that tells the story of her own life.

However, during her speech at the event, a very New York technical glitch occurred, and the singer displayed her usual ease while handling it. Catch the moment in the video below...

WATCH: Alicia Keys handles glitch during her visit to the Empire State Building

Alicia made her Broadway debut with Hell's Kitchen last year, with the hit production earning a staggering 13 nominations at the Tony Awards. "Thirteen years developing and dreaming about this project, and here we are," she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time.

The singer rocked a stylish ensemble that featured a pair of black leather cargo pants and a denim waistcoat layered over a black, long-sleeve turtleneck. The ultra-cool look was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe denim pumps while Alicia added a touch of drama through her black rimmed skinny sunglasses.

The mother-of-two accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings. Alicia's long tresses were styled into her signature braids while her makeup was left natural with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

© HELLO! Alicia poses at the Empire State Building to celebrate the one year anniversary of "Hell's Kitchen"

Power dressing

Alicia's appearance comes after she rocked a pinstripe power suit to the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. The Grammy-winning singer donned an oversized suit ensemble from Fear of God’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The look featured a long-line gray-and-white pinstripe blazer adorned with black buttons, '80s-style padded shoulders, and large lapels, and a matching pair of baggy pants. The slouchy number was layered over a dove gray turtleneck and teamed with silver pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Alicia Keys looked stunning in an oversized suit

Styled by Jason Bolden, Alica exuded swagger as she accessorized with circular-framed, silver sunglasses, a slew of diamond-encrusted rings, and a pair of dainty earrings. The musician's luscious dark locks were slicked back into braids and her makeup oozed soft glamour with a radiant complexion, a contoured cheek, and a bold red lip.

Alicia's beauty regime

In an interview with Glamour back in 2020, the singer reflected on how she chooses to style her hair. "Hair is such a gorgeous expression of our individuality and deserves to be respected," she shared.

"I’ve always been proud of wearing braids and I love learning about the power of hair. I’ve always felt royal when I wear braids. There’s something so beautiful about the Blackness of it, about my African ancestry that I just feel truly connected to."

© Getty Images The singer at the 67th Grammys

Alicia has even studied the history of the hairstyle as she reflected on the significance of braids to the magazine. "I read a book once that was our story [and history] through hair and through braids, and I learnt how in each tribe, your position was actually told through the style in which you wore your hair; and we should accept the uniqueness of it. There’s definitely a lot of freaking messed-up hair culture that exists,” she added.

The "Girl on Fire" hitmaker has also developed her relationship with makeup and now prefers a more natural approach to her complexion. "Makeup was a big thing for me; I had been wearing it since I was, like, 16 years old," she explained.

© Getty Images The singer often styles her hair in braids

"And then, as I got into the music world, it was what you did every day to do your television, or to do your shoot. So, I did it because I thought that’s what you’re supposed to do.

"And I realized I became addicted to it; I didn’t feel comfortable without it."