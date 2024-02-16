Alicia Keys baby number 3 – what she and Swizz Beatz have said about having another child

Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, are enjoying life as a blended family – but together, they share two sons, Egypt, 13, and Genesis, nine.

Alicia, 43, adores being a mom to her boys and through her marriage to the rapper and record producer, 45, she has three more children in her life, Prince Nasir, 23, Kasseem Jr., 17, and Nicole, 16. Swizz shares his older children with three ex-partners, Nicole Levy, Mashonda Tifrere, and Jahna Sebastian, respectively.

WATCH: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's kids are so grown up in rare family video

"I feel like the family is such a beautiful and diverse unit and — as we've all experienced — our families come in all different sizes and shapes and versions," Alicia said during a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While the singer appears fulfilled with her blended family unit, will she and Swizz try for a third baby in the future?

Her husband – whom she wed in July 2010, three months before the birth of their first son – certainly thinks Alicia is a "natural mom" and has expressed his desire to add to their brood in the past.

"She's just a natural mom," he told People two years after Egypt's birth. "She even surprised my mom, who wanted to give her tips but was like, 'What tips can I give her?! She's already ahead of the game.'"

© Instagram Alicia's eldest son Egypt is following in her footsteps

Asked if he wanted to have more children, Swizz answered: "God willing, yes. Everything just has to flow."

Probed about whether "God willing" meant Alicia also wanted more kids, he chuckled: "That too!"

Alicia has been very vocal about how becoming a mother changed her priorities and helped her understand what is most important in her life.

© Instagram Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys with their kids

"Motherhood was the first time that I recognized, 'Wow, there's so many things people want from you that I'm not willing to give anymore because it's not important enough," she told Bustle.

"I didn't know how to do that before. I never knew how to say no," Alicia added.

It was after the birth of Egypt, that Alicia learned to put herself and her family first. "I used to be less aware of how I wanted to spend my time and more influenced by other people," she told Harper's Bazaar.

© Instagram Alicia and Swizz have a blended family

"After I had my kids, I felt like I had found my North Star. I was less wasteful; I worked more effectively."

Following Egypt's birth, Alicia admitted that becoming a mom changed her life for the better. "To have this type of love in my life at this time in my life, it means so much. Perspectives change, priorities change," she said on CBS.

Asked if she wanted "a lot more" children, she answered: "Definitely at least one more."

© Instagram Alicia and Swizz welcomed Genesis in 2014

The Grammy-winning singer got her wish as in December 2014, she and Swizz welcomed their second son, Genesis.

However, Alicia admitted in her memoir, More Myself, that she struggled with whether to go through with the pregnancy at first, as at the time, she "wasn't ready" for another baby.

She wrote: "I wasn't ready for this, which is what I told the doctor. 'This is the worst time ever. "'I'm working on my next album, my husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I've been drinking – a lot'. I left her office feeling so torn.'"

© Instagram Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their two sons

She continued: "The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything. I'd have to put off its release for at least a year if I chose to have the baby."

While she was "struggling over [her] choice", Alicia visited her husband at the recording studio where they listened to a song they had written together, More Than We Know.

"The lyrics are about how we're capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child," she explained.

© Getty Alicia and Keys appear to be done having children

"This light that could touch others in ways I couldn't dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy."

Whether or not the couple does add another child to their family remains to be seen, but it doesn't matter if they don't as Alicia and Swizz are overjoyed with the kids they already have.

© Instagram Alicia and Swizz love everything about being parents

"The most rewarding part [of motherhood] is everything," she told People. "Seeing them be safe, seeing them be strong-minded. Seeing them have their own thoughts and opinions.”

"Seeing them being empathetic and having these character traits that you're hoping that you're sharing with them and they're receiving."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.