Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's adorable family - rare photos of their two sons Genesis, 9, and Egypt, 13

Alicia Keys was a surprise guest star at Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII Half Time Show where Usher was the headline act, and we adored seeing the musical duo come together to bring all of the R&B nostalgia by performing their huge 2004 track, My Boo.
Although Usher was the main event, Alicia, 43, certainly stood out with a diamond-encrusted red hot catsuit while playing a phenomenal, abstract-designed red grand piano.
And the singer no doubt had the full support of her family who were proudly watching her perform for the millions of fans watching all over the globe, in particular her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons.
Find out more about the famous blended family here…
Who is Alicia Keys married to?
Alicia Keys' husband is rapper and music producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz.
The 45-year-old has worked behind the scenes with some of the biggest artists in the game for years now, including the likes of Busta Rhymes, Jay Z, Eve, the late DMX and more.
Alicia and Swizz began dating around 2010 and by May that year, the couple announced they were engaged and expecting their first child together.
Swizz, who was already a father of three by then, and Alicia married in June 2010 in the Mediterranean and, by October, their first child was born.
Do Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have children?
In October 2010, Alicia and Swizz welcomed their first son together, Egypt. Now 13, it's clear that Egypt has an extremely close bond with his parents and Egypt is often seen playing the piano – no doubt following in his mom's footsteps.
Four years later in December 2014, Swizz and Alicia welcomed their second son, Genesis. The proud parents recently celebrated his ninth birthday with a montage of stunning pictures as the mother-of-two wrote: "Happy Born Day My Amazing Son! You are singularly spectacular!!!
"There is NO ONE like you!! That’s my favorite thing about you!! You know you! Keep being you! Never doubt your greatness! You are unforgettable!! Keep glowing!!!! You are adored on so many levels!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!"
What else is there to know about Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's family?
As mentioned, Swizz was already a father of three before he welcomed his two sons with Alicia.
Swizz's eldest is 23-year-old son Prince Nasir who he welcomed with a former partner called Nicole Levy. The music producer then welcomed his second son, Kasseem Jr., now 17, with his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere.
Swizz also has a 16-year-old daughter named Nicole from a previous relationship with singer Jahna Sebastian.
The artist and Mashonda met and began dating in the late 1990s before getting married in 2004. By 2010, when their divorce was finalized, they had reportedly already been separated for a year.
Nowadays, the family look happier than ever and often share heartwarming photos of their adorable blended family…
Cutest photos of their rarely-seen kids
MORE: The Super Bowl as told via Taylor Swift's best reactions: Delight, dismay and nail-biting distress
MORE: Puppy love! Amal and George Clooney welcome adorable new addition to their family