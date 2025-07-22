Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's baby girl has hair like her mom in rare photo

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's baby girl appears to be taking after her mom.

The singer, 33, shared a rare photo of their daughter on Monday, and while she kept her face hidden, there was one glaringly obvious similarity between the two – their hair.

Rare photo

In the photo, Suki is holding her daughter, whose name she and Robert have kept private, in her arms with their backs to the camera while wrapped in a white towel.

While the 16-month-old's hair is still growing, it appears to be taking on a lighter hue like her mom's natural blonde rather than her dad's darker shade.

© Instagram Suki's daughter appears to be taking after her mom

Many of Suki's followers pointed out the similarities between mother and daughter, with one commenting: "MOMMY AND BABY MATCHING HAIR OMG." Another said: "BABY MATCHING UR HAIR."

There were some, though, who thought their daughter's hair looked more like her dad's, with one responding: "Baby Edward spotted!!!" referring to Robert's Twilight character, Edward Cullen. Another joked: "Awww you holding Rob's head is so cute."

Robert and Suki welcomed their daughter in March 2024, and they are fiercely protective of her privacy.

© Instagram Suki gave birth in March 2024

However, in February, he made an exception and shared a rare comment about his "very joyful" experience as a father with 'Nostalgia' singer Suki.

Speaking about the premise of his sci-fi adventure movie, Mickey 17, which sees him die 17 times as an "expendable" crew member on a mission to colonise other planets, Robert said he would be much less willing to take on that burden in real life thanks to his happy home life.

"If someone told me I was going to die in a week, I would be like, 'What? I want to spend more time with my kid,'" said the doting father.

© Getty Images Suki and Robert have not publicly revealed their daughter's name

Since the pair welcomed their daughter last year, they have only made a handful of comments about their parenting journey.

The Batman actor admitted that they have found the process fairly pain-free, thanks to their daughter's restful nights. He joked to Extra: "I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth."

This wasn't the first time he praised his daughter. He also told Vogue that he never understood the hype around the smell of a baby until he had his own, admitting: "I thought they were just smelling the baby powder."

© Getty Images Robert loves the smell of his daughter

He added: "But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.' There's something there; I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

Now that their little girl is growing up, she has taken a liking to swimming. Speaking to Today in December, Suki revealed the family of three enjoys "silly" time together in the pool.

"We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool. End of the day, 5 pm, we all get in the pool and be silly," she said.

© Getty Images Robert and Suki got engaged in 2023

Suki and Robert have been together since 2018 and engaged since December 2023, but they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

However, the Twilight star did previously explain why he keeps his love life so private, telling The Sunday Times: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is.

"If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better."