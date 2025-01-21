Robert Pattinson shares very rare details about baby daughter with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse have been parents for almost a year, and they love everything about it – but he has a particular obsession with his baby girl.

The Batman star, 38, is typically very private when it comes to discussing his personal life, but he shared some rare details about his daughter in a new interview.

Robert admitted that he has become obsessed with his little girl's smell and can even identify her by her scent alone.

The British star confessed that he never understood why people raved about a baby's smell until he had a child of his own.

“I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don’t you like the smell of babies?', but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," he told Vogue.

"But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.'" He added: "There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

© Getty Images Robert and Suki welcomed their first child in March 2024

Robert and Suki welcomed their first child in March 2024, confirming her arrival weeks later with a post on Instagram.

Suki shared a precious photo showing her cradling her newborn. The image was a picture of a Polaroid photo, that showed the new mom cuddling her daughter whilst sitting outside of her stunning home.

"Welcome to the world angel," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Suki shared her first photo of her daughter in April 2024

While she didn't reveal the gender at the time, Suki revealed at Coachella that she and Robert had welcomed a baby girl, although they have yet to publicly reveal her name.

Suki first announced news of her pregnancy in November 2023 when she took to the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she said, before adding: 'I'm not sure if it's working." She then fully displayed her blossoming baby bump in a shimmering purple minidress.

© Instagram Suki confirmed her pregnancy on stage

Suki has been more open about discussing their daughter than Robert, but she has also praised his parenting skills.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September, she told Access Hollywood: "He's the greatest."

Asked which parent their daughter is most like, Suki replied: "I don't know. It's just always changing. She has such a sweet nature. It's really sweet to see."

© Getty Images Suki and Robert began dating in 2018

That same month, the singer and actress revealed that Robert "excels" at diaper changing. She told Today: "He thinks it's fun. The surprise, and everything."

The new parents have also introduced a fun daily routine, telling Today in December: "We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool.

"That's just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It's amazing."

© Getty Images Suki and Robert are reportedly engaged

Suki and Robert started dating in 2018, but have remained intensely private about their romance, choosing their public appearances together selectively.

While the couple have not spoken publicly about their engagement, fans think the Daisy Jones and the Six actress is set to tie the knot with her Harry Potter star beau.

Suki appeared to subtly confirm her engagement to Robert in December 2023, showcasing a Toi et Moi ring during a stroll in London, symbolizing a new chapter in their lives together.