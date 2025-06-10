Baby names trending for summer 2025 — and the celebrities that love them

Summer has arrived and so are our sweet summer babies. As this year's Geminis, Cancers, and Leos are born, what are their parents naming them? Some famous summer babies are Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner. We compiled the most popular baby names for the summer from nameberry.com. Let's see what the trending names are for this summer.

Girl Names

Luna – A short and sweet name that honors the moon. It would be perfect for a Gemini baby.

Margot – This name was once thought of as old lady, but is now very trendy. Thank you Margot Robbie! Margot means pearl in French, so would be a great name for a June baby whose birthstone is pearl.

Juniper – Flowery, fresh names are trendy these days. And Juniper is just that. It's a small evergreen shrub, and offers parents the cute nickname of "Juni."

Amelia – This name sits in the top 10 list of girl names in the US. It's girly, summery, cute, and classic. Perfect for a July baby.

Lily – Another flowery name has made a comeback in recent years. Follow Lily-Rose Depp's lead and double up on the floral names. Lily is elegant and sweet.

Ruby – When you think of summer, the sun, bright red strawberries, and juicy watermelons come to mind. Ruby is a gorgeous descriptor of summer! It means "deep red precious stone" and gives off a sassy and vibrant energy, just like summer babies.

Imogen – A celtic name, Imogen means "maiden," and it just feels like summer. It's classic, pretty, and distinctive. Naming your baby girl Imogen is a very trendy move.

Vera – Another classic name that is back on the charts, Vera means faith. It, like Vera Wang, embodies charm and summery style.

Poppy – Just like Juniper and Lily, Poppy is a trending flowery name. It means "red flower" and is high spirited instead of just sweet.

Boy Names

Elio – The Italian name literally means "sun." Could there be a more perfect name for a summer baby boy? Think Timothee Chalamet's character in Call Me By Your Name, running around during the Tuscan summer. Elio is popular in Europe and could start trending in the U.S. soon.

Conrad – This just emits a sense of stability. It means "brave counsel" and was very trendy in the 1920s and 30s. Recently, it's been made popular by Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty and is a great name for a summer baby.

Axel – Summer is a time to let loose and be free and Axel is just that. It's a celeb favorite, with Will Ferrell, Rob McElhenney, Seth Meyers, and Josh Duhamel all naming their sons a version of it.

Leo – If you wanted to be literal, name your son after the season itself! Leo is ranked in the top 25 of baby boy names. The Catholic Church's new pope chose Leo after he was elected this spring, so it's sure to remain very trendy.

Felix – Felix just feels like fun, and that's exactly what summer is. It means "happy, fortunate" and is a perfect mix of masculinity without leaning into the more traditional versions like Frank or Fred.

Otto – This German name is cool again. It's short and has great rhythm. Ashley Olsen named her son Otto in 2023, and we know The Row designer is always ahead on trends.

August – Another more literal take on the season, August re-entered the top 100 in 2024. It means "great, magnificent" and has many nickname options. Gus and Auguie to name just a couple!

Dylan – This Welsh means "son of the sea" and is a perfect summer name for a season of swimming. Plus, Dylan is just popular enough to feel really cool. You could tell everyone you named him after Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Dylan!

Austin – A name for a summery city. Austin is a new classic and oozes cool guy. Plus, your kid will share a name with the effortlessly cool Austin Butler. What else do you need?