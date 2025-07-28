Tom Cruise's son Connor returns to social media with fresh update away from home

Connor Cruise is taking a break from his routine — sort of.

On Sunday, July 27, the reclusive son of exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a glimpse into his weekend, seemingly revealing he was away from his homebase of Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to the 30-year-old, the Mission Impossible actor and the To Die For actress, who were married from 1990 to 2001, also adopted daughter Bella Cruise, 32, during their time together. She lives in London.

© Instagram Connor shared a photo from Atlanta

Over the weekend, Connor took to Instagram and shared a rare glimpse into his day, revealing that he had traveled to the Atlanta Athletic Club, a private country club in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Connor, an avid golfer, first shared a photo of a Rolex clock tower at the country club, followed by a repost from a friend, who shared a photo of the stunning golf course.

Though Connor is typically very private and stays largely away from the spotlight, his occasional posts on Instagram are not unlike his latest, pictures of him out golfing, or fishing with friends.

© Instagram The 30-year-old is an avid golfer

Though he keeps his photos largely to his Instagram Stories, at the beginning of this year, he shared his first post to his feed in almost two years.

In January, he posted a photo with a friend as they enjoyed a day out golfing at the Pelican Golf Club in Tampa, Florida, his first post since April 29, 2023. In it, he was sporting a gray puffer jacket, paired with a ribbed, navy blue beanie and reflective sports glasses.

© Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock During a rare appearance in Milan in 2023

In addition to Connor and Bella, Tom, who is largely based in London these days, also shares daughter Suri, 19, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2012.

Though Tom is believed to still have a relationship with his two eldest kids, it is understood that he does not have a relationship with Suri, and the two have not been seen in public together since 2012, when he and Katie divorced.

© Getty Images Connor and Tom in 2011

Suri was raised in New York City by her mom, who is still based there, and is soon heading into her second year of college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Though Katie has always shied away from sharing much about her personal life and details about Suri, she did open up about her departure for college, telling Town & Country: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."