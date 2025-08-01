Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's 3 children Aimee, Kelly and Jack's are all so different in must-see throwback video

Fans around the world are looking back at Ozzy Osbourne's most iconic moments with his family following the news of his death on July 22.

These have included a once again discovered interview featuring the Black Sabbath star and his three children with Sharon Osbourne, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, which took place in 1991 on The Joan Rivers Show.

The singer featured with his children then aged, seven, six, and five, via satellite from their home in London, to take part in an interview for Father's Day.

© Youtube Ozzy Osbourne with his three children on The Joan Rivers Show back in 1991

The adorable clip has been uploaded on Ozzy Osbourne's official Youtube channel, and has been rewatched by fans around the world following his death.

The footage stands out for many different reasons, with fans praising Ozzy's laidback and loving parenting style - with him allowing his children to have their say rather than speaking for them during the live show - as well as it showing Aimee, Kelly and Jack's totally different personalities.

Aimee came across as sweet and mature for her age, responding when asked by Joan whether Ozzy was a typical dad who "cooked and dressed you," "Yes, he does that."

Kelly and Jack, however, had other ideas, adorably calling their dad out. "No he doesn't!" Kelly replied, as Jack added: "He doesn't even have his driver's license." Ozzy burst out laughing, telling Jack: "You're giving me a bad name!"

© Instagram Ozzy Osbourne was a doting dad to his children

Another sweet moment in the footage saw Aimee being asked who her favorite artist was, to which she replied "Daddy," as well as Madonna.

She was then asked if she had thought about what she wanted to be when she was older, responding: "No, not recently," much to the delight of Joan and her dad, he burst out laughing.

© WireImage Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with daughters Aimee and Kelly

"It's very difficult being a telephone father because you miss them so much, and when you come back from tour or been away for such a long time, I tend to be like Santa Clause and I bring them gifts, because I haven't been around on a daily basis to be their father. I adore my kids, I get a shopping list over the phone."

The interview happened the same year that Ozzy released one of his most famous songs, "Mama, I'm Coming Home," which was written for Sharon and his family.

The interview also marked Kelly's first ever encounter with Joan, who later became her co-star on the hit TV show, Fashion Police.

© WireImage Jack and Aimee Osbourne in 2004

On Thursday, the Prince of Darkness was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony held at his family's home, Welders House, in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire.

The day prior, Ozzy's devastated family joined thousands of fans in Birmingham for a hometown procession. The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45 pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.

© AFP via Getty Images Sharon with her children at Ozzy's procession

Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of the late rocker in the front bay window. The procession then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons, and flowers were left.

The procession was accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass. It was paid for by Ozzy's family.