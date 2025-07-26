Beyoncé's one surprising wardrobe rule revealed by long-term stylist - Exclusive

Beyoncé's wardrobe for her Cowboy Carter tour has been nothing short of flawless.

It's arguably unsurprising since the multiple award-winning superstar has astronomical levels of fame and fortune to hire the best stylists in the game, while also having the most prestigious fashion houses in the industry falling over themselves to dress her.

However, according to long-term stylist and close friend, Ty Hunter, the 'Crazy In Love' singer also has a down-to-earth approach when it comes to bringing together a roster of looks, with one mantra she swears by that might come as a surprise.

Beyoncé's wardrobe rule, revealed by her stylist

Chatting with HELLO! for an exclusive interview, Ty Hunter, Beyoncé's long-term stylist, and her close friend of more than 25 years, explained that although she works with international high-end designers, she doesn't discriminate and is equally eager to work with lesser-known names.

"When I worked on previous tours before Cowboy Carter, we used a lot of up-and-coming designers just to bless them and give them a chance," he explained.

"And Beyoncé is just not a label person. Her thing is, 'If it's hot, why not?' You don't even have to say who it's from, she'll see it and if she likes it, you go from there! That's the process."

Die-hard members of Beyhive will be more than familiar with Ty and his story. The 52-year-old, who is a fellow Texas native, met the superstar in the late 1990s after Tina Knowles hired him to help her style her daughter and Destiny's Child.

Ty is also the genius behind the styling of Beyoncé's iconic white tank top, jean shorts, and red heels for her debut solo single, 'Crazy in Love', a song and look that cemented her as someone on the cusp of greatness, ready to catapult to superstar status.

Meanwhile, Ty also spoke about what it was like styling the multiple generations on the tour.

Beyoncé has brought out Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, eight, every night on the tour to perform with her, and fans have been heaping praise on the family for their involvement in an appropriate way.

"It's been a blessing. To see the youth grow into talented individuals and their own individual style as well... has just been a blessing.

"It was all about making them a part of this story," he said, adding: "Age-appropriate was important all the way as well."

For both Beyoncé and Ty, it's not just about what designers come up with, it's about giving a platform to names who are just starting out.

This notion of elevating newcomers trying to make their way in an ocean-wide industry is something that is embedded into Beyoncé and Ty's work ethic.

"Campaigning other voices is how I stay blessed. It really warms my heart to be able to bless people and touch them in a way and to help people advance. Because that's what Ms Tina did for me!

"It's important to pay it forward when I can. I'd rather help the newcomers. I've always been the type of person to help people who are in the hustle and just trying to get there. I try to cut the red tape as much as I can because it's important to help.

"People sometimes say, 'Why didn't he put Beyoncé in [big designers]? Why would he choose that?' And I do it because the big names had to start somewhere, too."

Beyoncé's stylist on returning to her team after ten years

Ty stopped working with Beyoncé in 2014 professionally, but remained a "huge" part of their family (he's known as Tina's 'bonus' son). Earlier this year, Ty was brought back onto the styling team for the Cowboy Carter tour.

"It's been a great [coming back]. Everything kind of just happened. I'm still around the girls and Ms Tina because they're my family. Because it's a short tour, Tina said to me: 'What are you doing this summer, would you like to come on tour?'.

"And then I went to the [post-Grammys] Gold Party, and then I was attending meetings and thrown into the Cowboy Carter fire, which was a blessing."

It's come at what Ty described as the perfect time. Sadly, his mother has been diagnosed with cancer, and Ty's work on the tour has meant he's able to help her at her time of need.

"It just happened to fall in place to where I'm able to really help my mom with bills and stuff like that. I feel like God has a way of just making aligning things and making everything make sense.

"After being out of the way for 10 years – just work wise, not family wise, all the birthday parties and stuff, I'm there! – but just get back into working [with the team again] I fell into place and it's like I never left."