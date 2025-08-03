Meet Sabrina Carpenter's parents who were once performers themselves

Sabrina Carpenter is on the verge of releasing her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, the follow-up to her hugely successful Short n' Sweet, which made her a worldwide sensation.

The 26-year-old pop star and Lollapalooza headliner will be adding another chapter to a career that has already spanned over a decade, beginning in 2011 with her first TV appearances.

However, did you know that her start as a musician and actress was all courtesy of her parents? And at one point, they were actually artists themselves? Read on to learn more about her mom and dad…

© Getty Images Sabrina's parents were once performers themselves, just like their daughter

Elizabeth Carpenter

Elizabeth Carpenter, Sabrina's mother, is a chiropractor, but her LinkedIn bio. She owns her own practice in East Greensville, Pennsylvania, where the singer and her siblings were raised.

However, as it turns out, Sabrina previously confessed that her mother used to be a dancer, and it was where she'd inherited her own early passion for performance.

During a conversation with JJ Ryan, she shared: "My mom was a dancer in a company," saying that it directly inspired her as a child. "I was a dancer my whole life growing up," although she eventually gave it up to pursue singing and acting. In fact, she even trained at first with a vocal coach who once coached her mother.

© Getty Images The singer is the daughter of mom Elizabeth and father David

She also shared during her conversation that she found it "encouraging" being in a home where her parents supported her ambitions early on. "Everyone just had way too much alcohol so they were so fascinated by this little 8-year-old singing karaoke," she joked, although gushed how incredible it was "to be around adults that really believed."

David Carpenter

Sabrina's father David Carpenter is more private than her mother, although during her interview with JJ Ryan, the "Juno" singer revealed her dad was just as musically inclined at one point.

"My dad says he was in a band, but I think it was like a garage band – and I don't really know if that's true," she quipped, saying she'd never actually heard him sing more than a few covers of Rush. "That was it."

© Getty Images Sabrina is the youngest of the family, growing up with three older sisters

David was just as supportive of Sabrina's talent as her mother, with the singer revealing that he'd actually built her a studio when she was 10 so she could record YouTube videos, which initially brought her a wave of online fame.

However, she also touched on a significant speed-bump in her relationship with her father in an interview with Vogue, revealing that the title track of her 2021 album Emails I Can't Send was actually about her father, who had had an affair.

With lyrics like "You disgust me" and "Thanks to you I can't love right," she confessed that the writing process proved to be painful yet cathartic. "Why do we end up loving the people we love later in life? That song just really made a lot of things make sense for me," she shared.

© Getty Images "There were definitely feelings involved. But you birthed me, so you kind of have to deal with the repercussions."

When asked how he first found the song, she quipped: "Sure as hell did not play it for him in person," recalling: "I sent it to my mother first. There were definitely feelings involved. But you birthed me, so you kind of have to deal with the repercussions."