Tom Brady is celebrating a double whammy of birthdays this week, first marking his daughter Vivian's 12th year 'round the sun on Thursday.

Now, it's time for his son Benjamin's 15th birthday, and the 47-year-old NFL icon is kicking off celebrations with a carousel of family photos of the teen.

The snaps showcased Benjamin's fun-loving personality, whether with his friends or his siblings. It also highlighted the striking similarities between him and his older half-brother Jack, from the strapping frames to the chiseled features.

The 17-year-old is Tom's son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, while Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who is now expecting her own third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The former New England Patriots quarterback shed some light on Benjamin's personality with a sweet tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday Benny! I'm so proud of the young man you are."

"You're a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate… but most of all you're the best brother and son anyone could ask for. You pour so much into everything you do, and it shows in the way you inspire others around you."

He highlighted his son's ability to always be the comedian, joking: "Thanks for always making us laugh…. Even when you're not supposed to! I can't wait to see all the great things you'll continue to achieve. Dad loves you sooooooooo much!"

On Thursday, he posted another tribute for Vivian, who many fans noticed looked just like her Brazilian supermodel mom, and especially highlighted her love for adventure and water.

"Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl," he captioned his post. "Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life."

Tom's photos showed just how much his two sons in particular had grown

"Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile. You light up my life! Here's to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!!"

Since hanging up his cleats, Tom has found a new home with Fox as their NFL Sports on-air anchor and analyst, but in a recent conversation with E! News, admitted that nothing took precedence over his kids.

"I love those little kiddos more than anything," he gushed "I love spending time with them. They're the best part of every day of mine."

Tom shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele Bündchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan

He continued: "They light up our lives in so many ways. They teach us a lot. They teach us to really be present with them." During an appearance at Fanatics Fest in NYC, he emphasized the same, expressing that parenting can be a "challenge" as well.

"I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids," he told the crowd, per Page Six, adding: "All the parents out there know that it's a challenge to be a good parent."

"All the kids, I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there's a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."