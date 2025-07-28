Tom Brady shares video of super tall son Jack, 18, following 'hard' family confession

Tom Brady is one proud dad. The NFL legend took to his social media recently while spending time with his eldest son, Jack, 18, and was quick to show his teenage son's impressive skills.

The apple clearly doesn't fall far from the tree since Jack seemingly has a lot of talent when it comes to sports.

In the first of two videos posted on Tom's Instagram Story, Jack could be seen dunking a basketball into a net while they were on board the 47-year-old's luxury yacht that they keep docked close to their home in Florida.

The second video showed Jack practising on the courts of their Miami mansion, with Tom writing in the caption: "He's got game. Future Wolverine," before tagging the Michigan Men's Basketball team, the basketball team of Tom's Alma Mater.

© Instagram Tom Brady proudly showed off his son's basketball skills on Instagram

Tom Brady's dreams of eldest son, Jack

Although Tom excelled in football, it seems he's thrilled that his son seems to be gaining traction in basketball.

But the proud dad did tell People Magazine last year that, regardless of his sporting prowess, his biggest hope is that his son is happy. "He played [football] this last year, and I don't even know if he's going to play next year.

"To be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he [also] loves lacrosse… basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student."

© Instagram Jack, 18, is clearly following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to sporting talent

Tom Brady's confession about 'hard' part of parenting

Tom is a dad to three children. He shares Jack with his former partner, Bridget Moynahan and his two younger children, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 13, with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Although Jack has seemingly picked up his dad's penchant for sports, his two younger kids are different, and Tom admitted this was "hard" for him to come to terms with.

© Instagram Tom Brady side-by-side with his sons Jack and Benjamin Brady, shared on Instagram

He previously told Men's Health that he wanted his son, Benjamin, to also be interested in sports, and struggled to accept that he wasn't.

In 2019, he said: "Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you understand that your son is different?' It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

Tom added: "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny. He loves joking, and I joke back."

© Instagram Tom with his three children, Jack, Ben and Vivian

Tom and Gisele's co-parenting amid divorce

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple came to the decision to end their marriage "after much consideration."

They said: "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce in 2022

"However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele has since moved on and is now dating Joaquim Valente with whom she welcomed a baby in February this year.