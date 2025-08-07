Chris Hemsworth's twin sons divide fans as they go barefoot in new family photo — see

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's three kids have certainly inherited not only their striking looks, but also their more carefree personalities.

Chris, 41, and Elsa, 49, are the proud parents of daughter India Rose, 13, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 11, all of whom joined their mom on a recent trip to Madrid while she worked and spent time with her loved ones.

© Instagram Elsa shared some glimpses from a recent trip to Madrid with her three kids

The Spanish actress and model documented her escapades on social media with several photos capturing her getaway, including adventures on set, outings with friends, horseback riding, and much more.

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into her life away from the spotlight and how her three kids have found themselves in it as well, although one snap from the trip left several of them a bit more confused.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth's Family Life

In one of the snaps, Elsa was seen posing for a photo with several of her friends and all three of her kids, with India making a funny face for the camera, although what caught the attention of many commenters was that everyone in the photo was barefoot on what looked to be a street or some kind of asphalt surface, with the image getting slightly distorted as well.

"Please. Picture 14...... what happens to everyone's feet??????" one wondered, with another adding: "I don't understand what happens with the photo where they are without shoes?" although a third sweetly noted: "I love how your daughter is always pulling faces very cute."

The boys recently joined their parents at the premiere of Limitless: Live Better Now in the United Kingdom earlier in July, with their older sister eschewing red carpet appearances, as she often has in the past.

© Instagram Fans were perplexed over the seemingly odd edit on a photo of Elsa, the kids and other friends barefoot

The Marvel star recently spoke with the BBC about making Limitless, confronting the limits of his own lifestyle and health, and how he was particularly encouraged by his family.

He noted that "the great feedback from young kids, parents and grandparents" was what inspired him to continue on with the series, reflecting on the choices he makes affecting his family and how he wants to serve as a role model for his three kids.

"This experience reminds me of what I'm offering up and receiving," he noted, adding that it reminded him: "We don't survive and thrive on our own."

© Instagram Sasha and Tristan are truly turning into their parents' lookalikes!

During a conversation with Fatherly, Chris noted how his life had changed drastically after becoming a parent. "It's all about you before kids," he mused.

"And then you have children and you still try to hang onto that, you say 'I am who I am'. And then it goes out the window. A lot of my decisions now are based on how things are going to affect the family."

© Getty Images "It's all about you before kids. And then you have children and you still try to hang onto that, you say 'I am who I am'. And then it goes out the window."

"What's the location the film shoots in? If it's some obscure, not so attractive place, do I want to drag the family there for four months?" he continued. "And then there's the question of what the role's going to do to me? Is it going to put my head in a space that's pretty consuming? There are times [a role comes up] when I say, maybe not that one yet."