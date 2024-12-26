Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrated the holidays with their three children in tow, marking an intimate family Christmas in their home.

The couple live with their preteen kids in Byron Bay, a surf town just off of Australia's Gold Coast, close to Chris' family. They moved in 2015.

For the holiday, Elsa, 48, took to her Instagram to share a sweet family Christmas selfie of the five rocking their matching pajamas, featuring hoodies and images of Dr. Seuss' the Grinch and his dog Max.

Chris, 41, and Elsa's twin sons, 10-year-olds Sasha and Tristan, stood behind their older sister India Rose, 12, who made a silly face. Their dad posed in the background near their beautiful tree.

"Hope you all had a great Christmas!!!!" she wrote, also adding the same in her native Spanish, receiving sweet holiday greetings from fans in return.

The Marvel star previously spoke with The Father Hood about his decision to move back to his native Australia with his family despite his booming Hollywood career.

"There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he explained. "But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day we very quickly made the decision to come back home."

"And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, it wasn't much of a conversation," he continued. "Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth."

Expanding on some of the natural beauty the country had to offer, Chris added: "That's always been the dream for me, to work around the world, but still call Australia home and come back and have my kids grow up there, in particular on the beaches in Northern NSW where we are now… They're having a lot more fun in Australia than they were in the states, I can tell you that."

He also spoke about how his life changed since becoming a father, welcoming his first child with the Spanish model in 2012 and their twins in 2014.

"It's all about you before kids. And then you have children and you still try to hang onto that, you say 'I am who I am'. And then it goes out the window," the Thor star shared.

"A lot of my decisions now are based on how things are going to affect the family. What's the location the film shoots in? If it's some obscure, not so attractive place, do I want to drag the family there for four months?"

"And then there's the question of what the role's going to do to me? Is it going to put my head in a space that's pretty consuming? There are times [a role comes up] when I say, maybe not that one yet."

Deeming his "dream" as a dad being present for his children, he continued: "My dream would be for them to talk about me as a parent one day and say that he was always there, he played with us, he was present, he listened, he paid attention."