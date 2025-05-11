Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's daughter enters teenage years with 'challenge' on dual day of celebration

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have a dual celebration on their hands this Sunday, May 11. Not only is it Mother's Day for mom Elsa, but also a big birthday for one of their kids.

The Marvel star, 41, and the Spanish actress and model, 48, are the proud parents of twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 11, and their daughter India Rose, who is finally a teenager.

The young Hemsworth is celebrating her 13th birthday, and for the big day, her mom is gifting her with the adventure of a lifetime — paintball in the woods.

© Instagram Elsa took her daughter India to play paintball for her birthday

Elsa took to social media to share a glimpse of the tree-lined assault course where she brought India and some of her friends for a day of paintball, decked out in full camouflage gear, helmets, and some impressive guns.

"Who wants to get shot on Mother's Day to celebrate her [daughter's] birthday!!!" she quipped in her caption. "Thanks to Sara and Belle to help me in this mission and @robbiemaddison, you legends!!! #paintball challenge Happy Mother's Day day to all the amazing and super courageous mums in the world, [especially] to mine!"

The Hollywood couple celebrated their twin sons' 11th birthday back in March in equally elaborate fashion — a trip to Japan! "Japan trip! A little bit of Tokyo," Elsa captioned several photos from their vacation for the boys' birthdays.

© Instagram India turned 13 on Mother's Day

The family-of-five currently live in Byron Bay in Chris' native Australia, moving from Los Angeles to give their kids the chance to grow up not only surrounded by more family, but also in nature and away from the entertainment world's prying eyes.

Chris previously spoke with The Father Hood about his decision to move back to Australia in the midst of his skyrocketing Hollywood profile after he assumed the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

© Instagram She was joined by several of her friends for the celebration

"There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he explained. "But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day we very quickly made the decision to come back home."

"And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, it wasn't much of a conversation," he continued. "Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth."

© Instagram Tristan and Sasha turned 11 in Japan back in March

"That's always been the dream for me, to work around the world, but still call Australia home and come back and have my kids grow up there, in particular on the beaches in Northern NSW where we are now… They're having a lot more fun in Australia than they were in the States, I can tell you that."

