Elsa Pataky's 'complicated' promise Chris Hemsworth broke with family upheaval

Elsa Pataky lives in a breathtaking oceanside home thought to be worth $20 million, but she admitted the family's living situation is the result of her husband Chris Hemsworth breaking a promise.

The Interceptor actress, who is originally from Spain, and the Thor star, from Australia, met through his agent in 2010 and got married the same year. Elsa admitted they had agreed they wouldn't pick either of their home countries as their main base, but find somewhere else to start afresh as a couple.

Speaking of the compromise, Elsa told Harper's Bazaar: "I made him promise that neither of us would force the other to live in their country, because they were so far apart."

The pair initially lived in Los Angeles, but the Fast Five star said they found "work suffocates you", so they upped sticks to Australia with their three kids, daughter India, born in May 2012, and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, born in March 2014.

© Getty Images Elsa Pataky made Chris Hemsworth promise they wouldn't live in one of their home countries

Elsa justified their move, explaining that she fell in love with Australia and found Spain "complicated" when it came to her dream of being around nature.

"It ended up happening because he took me to Australia, he showed me Byron Bay and I fell in love, it was a paradise.

© FilmMagic The Spanish model admitted she loves the Thor actor's native Australia

"Living in Madrid is complicated when you’ve already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it’s hard," the model said.

Elsa and Chris' home

In 2014, the couple purchased a 4.2-hectare estate outside Byron Bay for $7 million, where they built their dream home over three years.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa have a stunning home in Byron Bay

Now, it boasts six bedrooms, a spa, games and media rooms, an infinity pool and a state-of-the-art home gym, alongside incredible views of the sea.

Chris revealed the family have no regrets about leaving Hollywood behind for a better family life, stating it "has been the best thing" for them.

© Getty The couple share three children

"LA is a tough place to get around with kids," Chris said in a 2020 interview with Modern Luxury. "There's not a whole lot of foot traffic. It was all about loading up the car and car seats.

"Here, we just walk out the door and head to the beach down the street. It's a much more simple life."