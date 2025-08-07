Meet Brad Pitt's younger siblings, who live very different lives

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, and he has lived his life in the spotlight for decades.

From his blockbuster movies to his headline-grabbing private life, including his failed marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, and his fractured relationship with his six children, Brad's A-list life is often front-page news.

However, his family before fame is less discussed. The Fight Club actor has two younger siblings, brother Doug and sister Julie.

While Doug and Julie lead very different lives from their big brother, they all have one major thing in common – a love for philanthropy, something that made their late mother, Jane Etta Pitt, "very proud".

WATCH: Inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's tumultuous relationship

"They see a need and try to step in, and [they] fill it," Jane said to WorldServe International in 2018. "Whether it's a disaster in New Orleans [which Brad helped with], or all the things in Tanzania that Doug will do, or Julie's wonderful, wonderful work in Ethiopia. It's an amazing thing."

Find out more about Brad's siblings below.

1/ 5 Doug Pitt Doug was born on November 2, 1966, in Springfield, Missouri, following his parents' move from Shawnee, Oklahoma, where Brad was born in 1963. While Brad now calls Los Angeles home, Doug has remained in Springfield and revealed in a 2017 interview why he chose to stay in the area. "The greatest compliment I can give [the town] is that I chose to raise my kids here," he told Murney Associates. "I had the luxury of being able to do that anywhere in the world, and I chose Springfield. I'm very fortunate to have all my family here, except my brother... all [my wife's] family are here... I'm sentimental to it."

2/ 5 © Adam Bettcher Career Missouri certainly runs through Doug's veins, and in 2008, he founded Care to Learn, which aims to meet the hunger, health, and hygiene needs of students in the state. This isn't the only philanthropic work that Doug is involved in, as he also holds roles with WorldServe International and is a Goodwill Ambassador to Tanzania. The businessman has spread his wings wide and is active in both the tech and real estate industries. In 1991, Doug founded ServiceWorld Computer Center, which merged with TSI in 2013 before Doug relaunched the brand as the Pitt Technology Group in 2017. In 2024, he founded the Pitt Development Group, a real estate business focused on medical offices. Doug has a little bit of acting experience, appearing in two advertisements, and he admitted that he sought the advice of his older sibling for the role. "When this came along, we kind of talked for about a month," he told Nova FM. "When I finally thought, 'Okay, I think we're going to do this,' I did call him, and [Brad was] like, 'Hey, sounds fun. Go do it.'"

3/ 5 © Hannah Foslien Family Doug has been married to his wife Lisa for over 30 years, and the pair have welcomed three children: son Landon and daughters Sydney and Reagan.



4/ 5 © Instagram Julie Pitt Neal Julie is Brad's only sister and was born in 1969. Like her older brother, Doug, Julie was born in Springfield. Julie followed in Doug's footsteps when it came to her career, and during a visit to Ethiopia, she became invested in working towards getting clean water for the country. She currently serves as a water ambassador for WorldServe International.