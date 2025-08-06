Pink's teen blonde daughter is as tall as the singer is in new family photo

Believe it or not, but Pink's daughter, Willow Sage Hart is now the same height as the singer, although she is only 14 years old. They really do grow up so fast as they say.

In Pink's latest Instagram story, the mother-of-two was seen standing next to Willow in a group picture featuring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, after the duo saw the Broadway show Maybe Happy Ending.

Another familiar face in the shot was Pink's son Jameson Moon, who sported a graphic tee, blue jeans and blue converse. Pink donned a black cardigan with white detailing and a brown headband, meanwhile her daughter sported a classic wavy Hollywood bob, a white corset tank top with patterns, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a sequined black clutch.

© Instagram Pink and her daughter recently attended a Broadway show

Willow is a singer just like her mom and she even appeared on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined's tribute album in 2018. Her voice was featured on the cover of the popular song "A Million Dreams." The young entertainer was also featured on Pink's song "Cover Me in Sunshine" which led to Willow making her Billboard chart debut when she was only nine.

© FilmMagic Willow has been performing with her mother for years now

The talented performer also took the stage with Pink in 2021 at the Billboard Music Awards, where the duo presented a jaw-dropping acrobatic performance to their hit song. She went on to join Pink on stage at her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, and while on tour, she was a working artist who earned minimum wage as a performer.

The rising star dreams of being on Broadway one day, hence their recent visit to see a big musical in the theater district of New York. Pink believes in her daughter's dreams wholeheartedly and always cheers her on.

© Instagram Willow was featured on Pink's song which became a hit

She shared with Entertainment Tonight: "I look around and everybody's doing a certain thing and she's just not. She marches to the beat of her own drum, and I’m super proud of her and she's really talented. Willow is her own bird. She's amazing. She just shaved her head."

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Pink's speech on stage got personal about how she taught Willow to have the confidence she has today.

© Getty Images Pink taught her daughter all about confidence from a young age

After her daughter was teased in school, her mom gave her a PowerPoint presentation which featured "androgynous rockstars and artists that live their truth, [who] are probably made fun of every day of their life, carry on, wave their flag and inspire the rest of us."

Pink emphasized to her daughter that regardless of what anyone says about her, she refuses to change herself for external validation. She advised her: "We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell, and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty."