Kelly Clarkson's daughter gives Blue Ivy a run for her money with duet with mom

Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, stunned fans when she stepped into the limelight on July 18, to sing a duet with her mom.

In a move that mirror's Beyonce — whose children, Blue Ivy and Rumi tour with her — the American Idol alum surprised the audience at her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The pair belted out "Heartbeat Song," in matching outfits and danced together as they sang.

River Rose, 11, was encouraged by Kelly who looked overjoyed to have her daughter on stage with her.

Duet

Ahead of their collaboration, the singer told the crowd: "So my daughter, River Rose, said to me, 'I wanna sing tonight!'"

She previously revealed that her pre-teen "loves" her music "so much," and has been "jamming out to the song since she was a baby."

Kelly shares River Rose and her brother, Remmington, with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Disappointing start

© NBC Kelly's daughters is 11

The star had to postpone the start of her latest Las Vegas residency due to rehearsals taking a toll on her voice.

Kelly was initially meant to kick it off on Fourth of July weekend.

In her statement announcing the first weekend's postponement, she wrote: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars," adding: "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

Fortunately, she now seems fighting fit and her show was met with rave reviews.

Good news

© Getty She was thrilled to perform with River

Away from the stage, Kelly recently received some exciting news. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

She goes up against Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Bush Hager and Drew Barrymore.

The show recently wrapped its sixth season on Wednesday, June 25.

The season is the show's second to film completely in New York City, following its move to the Big Apple in the fall of 2023 for the start of season five. A brand new studio at Rockefeller Plaza was developed just to house the talk show, beside NBC staples like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live and TODAY.

Parenthood

© Getty Kelly and her two children

Kelly has her hands full juggling her career and motherhood. She's been candid about the challenges of being a working parent and previously told Redbook: "I have a lot of mom guilt. If you’re a mom, you want to be with your kid every day. You don’t want to miss a moment, you want her to need you and want you and not want somebody else."

However, she's also keen to show her kids that "a woman is capable of kicking ass while also being a kickass mom."

She added: "There are days where I cry and I’m like, 'I don’t know if I can handle all this!' or get it all done. But at the end of the day, 99 percent of the time, it’s awesome and it’s worth it, and that’s what I say to myself."