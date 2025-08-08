Experts reveal what your cat's 'mysterious' behaviour really means

I like dogs, but I am wholeheartedly a cat person, having had cats in my family for most of my life.
My beloved grey tabby passed away last year, and I truly cannot wait for the day I bring another kitten home to look after and love.
Just call me Taylor Swift, because I am a "childless cat lady" and proud.
Despite being a loyal cat fan, I admit that they can be curious creatures and, at times, hard to read.
You may also like
If you've got a cat at home and are wondering what they're really thinking, then the experts at Healthy Pets have shared some tips all cat owners should have in their arsenal so they can understand their beloved furry friends' needs.
And what better moment to get to know your feline a little better than International Cat Day? Ross Hallifax from Healthy Pets says: "Whether it's a blink or a subtle tail twitch, cats are always communicating in ways we often overlook.
"They may be known for being mysterious, but they're constantly telling us how they feel - we just need to learn to listen." I'm all ears.
Click through the gallery to learn more about what cues your cat is giving you and what they're really thinking…
The meaning of meows
Ross says that adults rarely meow at each other and that it's "learned behaviour" from us.
But there are different meanings behind each meow.
A short, soft meow is likely a simple greeting, while a louder, more persistent meow is usually them asking for something, like food or attention.
We all know that a purr means contentment, but Ross states that a purr might also be a self-soothing tactic if they're not feeling well.
Tail talk
Cats use their tails to express emotion, so once you know what different signals mean, you can likely figure out what's going on.
A low, tucked tail means a cat is threatened or anxious, whereas a high, upright tail signals them being happy and confident.
A swishing tail could mean frustration, but it could also indicate playfulness, so the context of their surroundings is important to consider.
Ross adds: "Recognising these signals, along with other body language cues, can help owners better understand their feline companions."
Scent marking
Scent marking is pure animal instinct, and, for cats, it also means they feel an element of love and trust (who says cats aren't loyal?).
By rubbing their scent on you, it means they're marking their territory, so you're more familiar to them.
"Cats are heavily reliant on scent, with studies even showing that cats can distinguish their owner's scent from that of a stranger."
Ears and eyes
If you're a cat person, you likely already know that a slow blink while looking at their owners is a sign of affection, while fully open eyes mean they're alert, excited, or perhaps ready to pounce…
But I was today years old when I learned that cats communicate through their ears, too.
Healthy Pets states that when cats' ears are forward and pointy, it means they're happy and curious, while flatter ears indicate fear.
Relaxed ears often mean they're content.
Sleeping positions
Is there anything cuter than a curled-up cat having a snooze?
When cats sleep in this position, they're conserving warmth and feeling secure, while a cat sleeping belly-up means they really trust you.
Not only that, but if a cat sleeps on your lap or with you nearby, then you've offered them plenty of reassurance and love, making them feel incredibly secure!
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage